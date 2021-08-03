Make Web Reading Easier with Beeline Reader

Posted August 3rd, 2021 at 4:31 pm.

BeeLine Reader supports reading long blocks of text by adding an eye-guiding color gradient. It can help reduce eye-fatigue, aid with distance learning, and increase reading speed. BeeLine Reader is available as an extension for your browser, for use on your phone, or on other programs like e-readers.

BeeLine Reader is available to all Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff. To use BeeLine Reader:

  1. Install the plugin for Chrome or Firefox
  2. Click this registration link to register your browser.
  3. To begin reading PDFs using BeeLine Reader, install the PDF Chrome extension.

Click here to view the website for more information along with a reading sample.

 

