Make Web Reading Easier with Beeline Reader

BeeLine Reader supports reading long blocks of text by adding an eye-guiding color gradient. It can help reduce eye-fatigue, aid with distance learning, and increase reading speed. BeeLine Reader is available as an extension for your browser, for use on your phone, or on other programs like e-readers.

BeeLine Reader is available to all Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff. To use BeeLine Reader:

Click here to view the website for more information along with a reading sample.