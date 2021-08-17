Create an Accessible PDF with Acrobat Acrobat

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

Adobe Acrobat DC (installed on all college-owned computers, including library and lab machines)

A PDF file. For best results: If your PDF is a scan, make sure it is a clean, high-quality scan. If you created the PDF in another program like Word, make the document accessible in that program first and use File > Save as … to save as a PDF that includes those accessibility features. See: Create Accessible Documents in Microsoft Word [Link to Create Accessible PowerPoint] [Link to Create Accessible Excel file]



Important Note: Do not use the PRINT to PDF option to save a file out as a PDF unless you have no other choice; this process does not preserve the tags and other accessibility features needed for reading electronically.

Set Up Adobe Acrobat

Adding the tools you need to make files accessible to the right Tool pane makes them easier to access in the future.

Open Adobe Acrobat DC and click Tools in the top menu bar. Scroll down to Protect & Standarize > Accessibility and click Add to place it in the Tools sidebar on the right side. Under Customize > Action Wizard and click Add to place it in Tools sidebar.

From now on these tools will appear at the bottom of the Tools pane on the right.

Run the Make Accessible Wizard

Acrobat has collected all of the actions you need to complete to make a file accessible into a “Make Accessible” action wizard.

Open your PDF file. Click the Action Wizard tool icon to open it, then click Make Accessible.

The Make Accessible steps now appear in the right sidebar: click Start to begin. Acrobat highlight each step as it is performed, and place a check to it once it is completed.

Note: Not all steps require user input; those that don’t are not described in this walkthrough. If you need to temporarily exit the wizard, click the Stop button at the top of the sidebar; click Resume to return to the wizard where you left off. You can also double-click completed steps to re-run them.

For the Add Document Description step, you will be prompted to enter metadata about the document: uncheck Leave As Is box under Title and enter the document title. (Subject, Author and Keywords are optional, but can make it easier for readers to find the document.) Click OK

For the Recognize Text step, Acrobat will prompt you to edit the settings it uses when using OCR to identify text in the document: ensure that Document Language is set to the primary language the file is written in, then click OK to begin the OCR process.

Note: If your document’s language is not listed or it contains long passages in multiple different languages, use AbbyFine Reader, available in the If your document’s language is not listed or it contains long passages in multiple different languages, use AbbyFine Reader, available in the Carpenter Digital Media and Collaboration Lab , to OCR the text instead for best results. (Individual words or short phrases in secondary languages can typically be corrected manually or marked as figures with alt-text.)

Toward the end of the OCR process, a pop-up dialog box will ask whether the PDF is “intended to be used as a fillable form.” If the document is a form, click Yes, Detect Form Fields to have Acrobat auto-detect potential form fields and insert field tags that enable a reader to enter data. This step is required in order for the form to be accessible.

to have Acrobat auto-detect potential form fields and insert field tags that enable a reader to enter data. This step is required in order for the form to be accessible. If the document is not a form, click No Skip this Step. For the Set Reading Language step, choose the document language and click OK. This adds a language “tag” to the file that assistive technologies will need to read text correctly. For the Set Alternate Text step, Adobe will prompt you to enter alternate text (alt-text) the images it auto-detected. Click the left and right arrows to move through the images.

Acrobat places a grey box over the current image on the PDF page to identify it; if you can’t see the box, close the Set Alternate Text window, use the zoom controls ( and ) at the top of the screen to resize the page, then double-click Set Alternate Text in the right sidebar to resume.

window, use the zoom controls ( and ) at the top of the screen to resize the page, then double-click in the right sidebar to resume. If a short description of the image is essential for understanding and is not already provided in a caption or accompanying text, type it in the text box; otherwise, check Decorative figure.

When you have finished adding alt-text for all images, click Save & Close .



For the final, Run Accessibility Full Check step, an Accessibility Checker Options window may appear: keep the default settings and click Start Checking. Once the Accessibility Full Check is complete, click Close to close the Make Accessible Action Wizard Sidebar.

Understanding the Accessibility Checker Report Results

Accessibility Checker results are displayed in the left sidebar. If you close the results panel, you can click the Accessibility Checker icon in that sidebar to redisplay it.

Running the Make Accessible wizard fixes most issues, so most tests should be marked as Passed .

wizard fixes most issues, so most tests should be marked as . There are always a few elements marked as Needs manual check: Logical Reading Order — A human needs to verify that the document is “tagged” so that assistive technologies read elements in a logical order. See Manually Check and Fix Reading Order below for a walkthrough. Color contrast — A human needs to verify that there is enough contrast between text and background for the text to be legible. For black text on a white background, the answer is always yes. For other color combinations, you can set text and background colors in WebAIM’s Contrast Checker to check. Navigation links — Are any hyperlinks or URLs working links that open the correct webpages? See Adobe’s documentation on

For items marked Failed : Right-click (PC) or control-click (Mac) on the item, and click Fix if available. If Fix is not an option, manually checking and fixing reading order may fix the issue. Follow the steps in the next section, then reopen the Accessibility Checker results, right-click (or control-click) on the Failed item and choose Check again .

: For a more detailed explanation of all items in the list and fix if failed, see the section on Accessibility issues Adobe’s documentation on how to Create and Verify PDF Accessibility (Acrobat Pro).

Manually Check and Fix Reading Order

An accessible PDF has “tags” or invisible bits of code that identify the elements on a page (e.g., heading, image, etc.) and set the order in which assistive technologies “read” them. Adobe Acrobat “auto-tags” documents as part of the Make Accessible process, but a human needs to catch and fix any mistakes. Documents with complicated or unusual layouts – for example, with multiple columns of text or sidebars – are more likely to have mistakes. This section covers the most commonly needed checks and fixes; for more in-depth information, see Adobe’s Reading Order Tool for PDFs.

Note: A large or second monitor is extremely helpful for this task. If you do not have one, consider using a public computer in one of the College’s libraries or labs that does.

Open the Reading Order Pane

Click the Accessibility tool in the right sidebar. Click Reading Order.

While the Reading Order pane is open, Acrobat puts boxes around structural elements on a page, as shown in the image below. You may need to move the pane and/or resize your page to see all page elements.

The boxes are labeled according to the Show page content groups setting in the Reading Order pane:

If Page content order is selected, they are numbered in the order a screen reader will read them. For most checks will want this option selected.

order is selected, they are numbered in the order a screen reader will read them. For most checks will want this option selected. If Structure types is selected, the type of tag is indicated (e.g., P for Text/Paragraph, H1 for Heading 1, etc.)

To select an entire box, click its number or type label (the cursor will change to a hand when you are over the correct area).

To select only part of the text inside of a box or text across multiple boxes, click on the page and drag a box around the text you want to include. Acrobat will put a purple box around the selected text as shown below.

Tag “Artifacts”

Select any box or area of text that text-to-speech readers and assistive technologies should ignore, then click the Background/Artifact button in the Reading Order Pane.

Things that should be tagged as artifacts include:

Stray marks on a page misidentified as text Images that are purely decorative Headers and footers



Note: Although headers and footers help sighted readers navigate multi-page documents, they lose referential value in non-visual formats and become disruptive, since they often fall in the middle of paragraphs or sentences. If the headers or footers contain essential text that is not also conveyed in the body of the document, leave the first or last instance (whichever would be least disruptive) visible and tag the others as Background/Artifacts.

If Acrobat tagged text that is part of an image, such as labels or the legend in a chart or line drawing:

If the image is already described in the main body of the document or in alt-text or it is decorative, select the text and click Background/Artifact .

. If the image is important for comprehension, select the text and choose Image, then add alt-text for that image that provides the required information in a coherent form.

Check/Fix Page Grouping

Once you’ve removed any artifacts, check that the remaining content is grouped correctly and numbered in a logical order. Assistive technologies will “read” text in each group or box line by line (according to language order) and then move to the next numbered group or box.

Note: You can’t “undo” these changes, so save your document before any major step in case you need to revert to the saved version.

If Acrobat included both pages of a document scanned “two-up” (i.e., with two facing book pages visible on each scanned page) in the same group, click and drag a box around the first page, then click Text/Paragraph in the Reading Order pane to make two separate groups.

in the Reading Order pane to make two separate groups. If Acrobat has placed multiple columns of text in the same group/box, click and drag a box around a single column or page, then click Text/Paragraph in the Reading Order pane to separate it into its own group. Repeat for each additional column.

in the Reading Order pane to separate it into its own group. Repeat for each additional column. Similarly, if text in a sidebar is included in the content box for the larger page, select it and click Text/Paragraph to tag it as a separate group, to be read separately.

Check/Fix Reading Order

Once the elements are grouped correctly, reorder any page elements that are in the wrong order:

Click the Show Order Panel button in the Reading Order pane. The Order panel opens in the left sidebar and lists each “box” on page, with its number and a snippet of the first line for identification, as shown below. Find the page element you wish to reorder in this list, click on it, drag it to the correct place in the list, and release when an insertion line appears.

Tag Headings and Fix Nesting Issues

Headings should be labeled as headings and “nested” in hierarchical outline order. In other words, the first heading should be a Heading 1 (H1), its sub-headings are Heading 2 (H2), their sub-headings are Heading 3 (H3), and so on. Tagged headings help readers navigate within long documents and become especially important when visual cues such as headers or page numbers are unavailable.