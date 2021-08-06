Panopto: Editing Videos

Once you’ve recorded and uploaded a video on Panopto, you have the ability to edit your video track and apply the changes to the video right on Panopto.

To do this:

Underneath your video, click the Edit button to bring up the video editor. Once the video editor is opne, you will see the timeline at the bottom of the screen with a track for each video stream. Typically, this will include the primary and secondary streams. When you play your video, you’ll see the red vertical bar move along the timeline. Use the scissors icon to trim or cut the video. Panopto will automatically save any changes you make to the video, as you can see in the top right corner. However, it is essential that you hit the blue Apply button when you are finished editing in order for your changes to take effect.

For more extensive video editing documentation in Panopto, please see How to Edit a Video and How to Trim a Video in the Editor on the Panopto Support site.

To find more details about captioning, please look at Captioning in Panopto and read more about automatic captioning for Panopto.