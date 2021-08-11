Exporting E-ZBorrow History

E-ZBorrow is migrating to a new technology platform this week. Before August 31st, EZBorrow users are welcome to export their request history from the old system by following the steps below:

Log in to the old E-ZBorrow system: Go to https://ezb.relaisd2d.com/?LS=BRYN Enter your OneCard barcode and click Login Navigate to your Completed Requests page: Click on the green person icon in the top right Click My Account in the dropdown menu Click Completed Requests in left-side menu Export your request history: In the upper right, click Export Requests Use the editor to include the fields you want to include in your export file Click Download to save your file

And you’re all set! The exported file is a .csv (comma-separated value) file, which you can open with a spreadsheet editor such as Microsoft Excel.