Exporting E-ZBorrow History

Posted August 11th, 2021 at 4:14 pm.

E-ZBorrow is migrating to a new technology platform this week. Before August 31st, EZBorrow users are welcome to export their request history from the old system by following the steps below:

  1. Log in to the old E-ZBorrow system:
    1. Go to https://ezb.relaisd2d.com/?LS=BRYN
    2. Enter your OneCard barcode and click Login
  2. Navigate to your Completed Requests page:
    1. The account icon. When clicked, it shows a dropdown menu with "Hello, username," "My Account," and "Logout"Click on the green person icon in the top right
    2. Click My Account in the dropdown menu
    3. Click Completed Requests in left-side menu
  3. The Export Requests buttonExport your request history:
    1. In the upper right, click Export Requests
    2. Use the editor to include the fields you want to include in your export file
    3. Click Download to save your file

And you’re all set! The exported file is a .csv (comma-separated value) file, which you can open with a spreadsheet editor such as Microsoft Excel.

 

Filed under: General Assistance by Peter Maple

Comments are closed.