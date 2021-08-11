E-ZBorrow is migrating to a new technology platform this week. Before August 31st, EZBorrow users are welcome to export their request history from the old system by following the steps below:
- Log in to the old E-ZBorrow system:
- Go to https://ezb.relaisd2d.com/?LS=BRYN
- Enter your OneCard barcode and click Login
- Navigate to your Completed Requests page:
- Export your request history:
- In the upper right, click Export Requests
- Use the editor to include the fields you want to include in your export file
- Click Download to save your file
And you’re all set! The exported file is a .csv (comma-separated value) file, which you can open with a spreadsheet editor such as Microsoft Excel.
Comments Off on Exporting E-ZBorrow History