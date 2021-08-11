Accessibility FileScan in Moodle

The Moodle Accessibility FileScan tool checks and reports on the accessibility of PDF files uploaded to a Moodle course. Files that are inaccessible or partially accessible should be fixed and replaced. All of the issues that the tool scans for can be fixed by opening the file in Adobe Acrobat and running the Accessibility Wizard; other options for fixing PDFs are described below.

Understanding the Report

The report indicates when a each file was scanned and which accessibility tests it passed — marked by a (green check mark) — or failed — marked by a (red X).

Only files uploaded by Teachers for all students are scanned; assignment submissions and feedback files provided to individual students are excluded.

Status

This column indicates the document’s overall accessibility:

(green check mark) — passed all tests

(red X) – failed the text test; it is inaccessible. (orange exclamation mark) – passed the text test but failed one or more of the others; partially accessible.

Text

A PDF will fail this test if it lacks text. Documents that fail are typically scans of print documents. Scanners only create an image of a page; OCR (optical character recognition) software must convert the pixels within that image into text that can be searched, highlighted, and read by screen readers, text-to-speech software, and other assistive technologies. Because text is fundamental for accessibility, documents without text are flagged as completely inaccessible.

Title

A PDF will fail this test if the title field is blank or missing from the descriptive metadata — or data about the file — that is stored with it. The title of the document is different from the file name and is used by screen readers to identify documents and windows. A clear and accurate title helps screen-reader users identify which document they are reading and navigate between windows.

Language

A PDF will fail this test if the language field is blank or missing from the descriptive metadata for the file. Screen reader software and other assistive technologies need language metadata to ensure proper text-to-speech recognition and pronunciation.

Outline

A PDF will fail this test if the document has not been “tagged” with structural information about headings and sections. These tags ensure screen readers read text in the proper order and helps all readers navigate within a document.

How to Fix PDFs

Use Adobe Acrobat’s Accessibility Wizard

Adobe Acrobat’s Accessibility Wizard walks you step-by-step through the process of fixing a PDF that is partially or fully inaccessible.

However, if the file is completely inaccessible (i.e., if there are red Xs in the Status and Text columns), the process can be time-consuming. Double-check the following first to save yourself time and effort.

Does an accessible version already exist?

Journal article repositories such as JSTOR and ProQuest have been working to making their content accessible. If your PDF is a scan of a print article or a download that is several years old, check to see if an accessible version is now available.

Note: Sadly, the same cannot be said for chapters from e-books. Not all e-book publishers and repositories have been proactive about accessibility and those that provide PDFs that digital rights management (DRM) software, such as Adobe Digital Editions, to open are incompatible with many assistive technologies. Look for accessibility info on the publisher’s website or email library@brynmawr.edu for help.

Have you (or a has colleague) already made an accessible PDF version? Save accessible versions you make for reuse and consider creating a shared departmental or disciplinary library of accessible PDF versions of commonly taught texts.

Is a text or .epub version available? Text files (.rtf, .doc, .txt) and .epub files will work with screen-readers, text-to-speech software, and other assistive technologies. For text-heavy documents that with few images or tables, providing these formats as alternatives to the PDF may be better for readers and easier for you.

Note: As with PDFs, text and .epub files may not be fully accessible if the headings, tables, images, and charts have not been tagged appropriately.

Are you starting with a clean, high-quality scan?