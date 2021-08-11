Accessibility FileScan in Moodle

The Moodle Accessibility FileScan tool checks and reports on the accessibility of PDF files uploaded to a Moodle course by Teachers for all students. (Assignment submissions and feedback files provided to individual students are excluded.) The File Scan Summary block on the course page summarizes the results.

Accessible — how many PDFs passed all accessibility tests.

Inaccessible – how many files lack searchable, text-to-speech readable text.

Partially accessible – how many files have searchable text, but lack one or more of the other key accessibility features.

File error — how many files the tool could not scan (e.g., due to password-protection or corruption).

Fixing Inaccessible and Partially Accessible PDFs

Files that are inaccessible or partially accessible need to be fixed and replaced.

Click View File Details to find out which files are inaccessible or partially accessible. Open these files in Adobe Acrobat and use the Accessibility Wizard to fix them. Replace the files in Moodle with the fixed copies.

Time-saving tips:

For scanned print journal articles or journal article downloads that are several years old, check to see if an accessible version is now available. Repositories such as JSTOR and ProQuest have been working to making their content accessible over the last few years.

Replace any copies of PDFs you store outside of Moodle with the accessible versions as well, so you have them to use in future courses.

Consider creating a shared departmental or disciplinary libraries of accessible PDF versions of commonly taught texts.

You can use Zotero to manage and share PDF libraries.

Adobe Acrobat’s Accessibility Wizard will OCR files, but OCR software cannot accurately recognize text that is skewed, blurry, shadowed, or obscured or is in documents that contain underlining or marginalia. If your PDF has these characteristics, re-scan it. Finding and rescanning a clean, unmarked original is usually be much faster than trying to fix the OCR errors in a bad scan.

File Details Explained

The detail report indicates when each file was scanned and which accessibility tests it passed or failed using the following icons:

(green check mark) — passed

(red X) – failed

(blue question mark) — file has not yet been scanned or an error is preventing it from being scanned (e.g., it could be corrupted or password-protected).

Status

This column indicates the document’s overall accessibility. Files with a (green check mark) passed all accessibility tests, files with a (orange exclamation mark) or (red X) did not and need to be fixed.

Text

A PDF will fail this test if it lacks text. Documents that fail are typically scans of print documents. Scanners only create an image of a page; OCR (optical character recognition) software must convert the pixels within that image into text that can be searched, highlighted, and read by screen readers, text-to-speech software, and other assistive technologies. Because text is fundamental for accessibility, documents without text are flagged as completely inaccessible.

Title

A PDF will fail this test if the title field is blank or missing from the descriptive metadata — or data about the file — that is stored with it. The title of the document is different from the file name and is used by screen readers to identify documents and windows. A clear and accurate title helps screen-reader users identify which document they are reading and navigate between windows.

Language

A PDF will fail this test if the language field is blank or missing from the descriptive metadata for the file. Screen reader software and other assistive technologies need language metadata to ensure proper text-to-speech recognition and pronunciation.

Outline

A PDF will fail this test if the document has not been “tagged” with structural information about headings and sections. These tags ensure screen readers read text in the proper order and helps all readers navigate within a document.