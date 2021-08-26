Converting Files with Sensus Access

Introduction to Sensus Access

Sensus Access is a service that converts text and image files into accessible formats. These accessible formats include accessible tagged PDF, MP3 audio, DAISY, Braille, and e-book files.

Sensus Access can convert the following file types: .DOC, .DOCX, .PDF, .PPT, .PPTX, .TXT, .XML, .HTML, .HTM, .RTF, .EPUB, .MOBI, .TIFF, .TIF, .GIF, .JPG, .JPEG, .BMP, .PNG, .PCX, .DCX, .J2K, .JP2, .JPX, .DJV, .TEX and .ASC

Additionally, Sensus Access can convert files from a URL that links directly to a file or by inserting text into a text box.

How to Use Sensus Access

Go to the Bryn Mawr College Sensus Access page. Scroll down until you see the Sensus Access window under Getting Started. In the box titled Source, click the radio button that represents what type of file you are looking to convert. There are three options: File, URL, and Text. Please follow the instructions below that correspond with the file type you are uploading to Sensus Access for conversion.

File

If you select File, the heading Step 1-Upload your document will appear. Under this heading, two buttons will appear: Choose File and Upload. Click Choose File and select whatever file you would like to upload. Next, click Upload. A message will appear under the Upload button to let you know if your file was successfully uploaded or not. Next, the heading Step 2- Select Output Format will appear. In the Target Format box, the options for what type of file you can convert your file to are listed: MP3 audio, DAISY full text and audio, DAISY full math and audio, Braille, E-book, and Accessibility conversion. Click the radio button next to the file type you would like for your conversion. MP3: Under the heading Step 3- Specify Auto Options go to the Options box. At the Language dropdown menu, click the language you would like the audio to be read in. You will need to select the language that the text of your file is already in. At the Speed drop-down menu, click the speed at which you would like the audio to speak. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. DAISY full text and audio: Under the heading Step 3- Specify DAISY full text and audio options go to the Options box. In Language drop-down menu, click the language you want your DAISY file to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. DAISY full math and audio: Under the heading Step 3- Specify DAISY Math and full text and audio options go to the Options box. In the Language drop-down menu, click the language you want your DAISY file to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. Braille: Under the heading Step 3- Specify Braille Options go to the Options box. At the Language drop-down menu, click the language you would like the Braille conversion to be in. At the Contraction Level drop-down menu, click the level of Braille you would like the conversion to be in. At the Target Format drop-down menu, click the format you would like the conversion to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. E-book: Under the heading Step 3- Specify E-book options go to the Options box. In the Options box, at the Format drop-down menu, click the format you want the e-book to be in. At the Baseline font size drop-down menu, click the font size you want the e-book to default to. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. Accessibility conversion: Under the heading Step 3- Specify accessibility conversion options go to the Options box. In the Options box, next to the Target format drop-down menu click which type of file you would like to convert to. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit.

URL

If you click URL, the heading Step 1 – Upload URL will appear. Copy and paste the URL for your file in the text box. Click Fetch and Upload. A message will appear under the Upload button to let you know if your file was successfully uploaded or not. The heading Step 2- Select Output Format will appear. In the Target Format box, the options for what type of file you can convert your file to are listed: MP3 audio, DAISY full text and audio, DAISY full math and audio, Braille, E-book, and Accessibility conversion. Click the radio button next to the file type you would like for your conversion. MP3: Under the heading Step 3- Specify Auto Options go to the Options box. At the Language drop-down menu, click the language you would like the audio to be read in. You will need to select the language that the text of your file is already in. At the Speed drop-down menu, click the speed at which you would like the audio to speak. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. DAISY full text and audio: Under the heading Step 3- Specify DAISY full text and audio options go to the Options box. In the Language drop-down menu, click the language you want your DAISY file to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. DAISY full math and audio: Under the heading Step 3- Specify DAISY Math and full text and audio options go to the Options box. In the Language drop-down menu, click the language you want your DAISY file to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. Braille: Under the heading Step 3- Specify Braille Options go to the Options box. At the Language drop-down menu, click the language you would like the Braille conversion to be in. At the Contraction Level drop-down menu, click the level of Braille you would like the conversion to be in. At the Target Format drop-down menu, click the format you would like the conversion to be in. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. E-book: Under the heading Step 3- Specify E-book options go to the Options box. In the Options box, at the Format drop-down menu, click the format you want the e-book to be in. At the Baseline font size drop-down menu, click the font size you want the e-book to default to. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit. Accessibility conversion: Under the heading Step 3- Specify accessibility conversion options go to the Options box. In the Options box, next to the Target format drop-down menu click which type of file you would like to convert to. Under the heading Step 4: Enter Email Address and Submit Request, type your email address in the text box and click Submit.

Text