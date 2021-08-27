Creating Accessible E-Mails in Outlook

Following the guidelines below helps ensure that all recipients will be able to read e-mails you send. For information on features that can make it easier for you to read and write e-mail when using Outlook, please see Accessibility Features in Outlook.

For more detailed information, see Microsoft documentation for making email accessible.

Prefer video? See Microsoft video tutorials on creating accessible content in Outlook.

1. Add Alt Text to Images Alt text (or alternative text) provides a concise description of an image for screen reader users. The alt text will also appear in place of an image when the image cannot be loaded or rendered properly. On a Windows device and in Outlook online In an email draft, click an image in the message body. To display the formatting toolbar, click Show Formatting Options In the toolbar, click Add alternate text or image Type a description for the image and click OK On a macOS computer In an email draft, click an image in the message body In the menu bar at the top of the screen click Format From the Format menu, click Edit Alt Text… Type a description for the image and close the Alt text menu. On a mobile device In an email draft, double tap an image. This opens the context menu. Tap Alt Text Type a description for the image and press OK or SAVE.

2. Add Meaningful Hyperlinks Make sure the hyperlinked text or a ScreenTip provides meaningful, descriptive information about where the link leads. This helps assistive technology users scan the email for links and identify the one they need. On a Windows device Select the text to which you are adding the hyperlink, and right-click it. Click Link. This opens a dialog box, with the selected text is now in the Text to Display field. In the Address field, type the destination URL. Click ScreenTip and in the ScreenTip field, add descriptive text. Click OK On a macOS computer Select the text to which you are adding the hyperlink, and right-click it. Click Hyperlink. This opens a dialog box, with the selected text is now in the Text to Display field In the Address field, type the destination URL. Click ScreenTip and in the ScreenTip field, add descriptive text. Click OK On an iOS device Select the text to which you are adding the hyperlink and tap it. This opens the context menu. Tap Add Link. You may need to tap to expand the context menu. In the Link field, type the destination URL. Tap the checkmark. On an Android device Select the text to which you are adding the hyperlink. This opens the context menu. Tap Add Link In the Link field, type the destination URL. Tap SAVE Visit the Microsoft Support website for more information about adding meaningful hyperlinks

3. Use Accessible Font Formatting Color should not the only means of conveying information.

People who are colorblind may not be able to distinguish text in different colors. Add other formatting (such as bold or italics) when using color to call out or distinguish text instead of relying only on color. There is sufficient contrast between text and background colors.

For greatest accessibility, use the default font color setting — Automatic, as this will work best when recipients are using high contrast or dark viewing modes to read email. If you do customize the color, check that the contrast between the text and the background meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0. Use sans serif fonts that are at least 11pt or larger.

Sans serif fonts and larger font sizes are easier for people with dyslexia or low vision to read.

4. Avoid Animated GIFs Blinking or flashing content can trigger seizures for individuals with photosensitive seizure disorders. Animated GIFs can be accessible if the animation is no longer than five seconds and only plays once or if viewers manually start and stop it. They are most problematic when the animation loops continuously. If you cannot guarantee an animation won’t loop, it is safest to leave it out or replace it with a still image.