WeVideo: Creating Captions

WeVideo allows for the creation of captions in videos. Prior to opening your assignment, you will want to make sure to create an account under the Bryn Mawr license. Note that unlike typical captions that can be toggled on and off, WeVideo embeds the text into the video.

Login to your WeVideo account. Start by creating a new video or choose an already pre-existing video. Go into the Text tab on the upper toolbar, and then choose the Static folder. Choose the Subtitle text box. Grab and drop the text box onto the Text track. Be default, there should be a track labeled Text when you create a new video. For already-existing projects, you can add another video track for your text, but be aware that the default name will be “Video 3”. You can rename the track to Text, but this is optional. The tracks are intentionally layered so make sure that the subtitles are placed in the top track, otherwise they will not be visible in your video. To change the layout and size of the text, find the Subtitle text box in the track. Double click on the text box within the track or click once and choose the pencil icon that says Open Clip Editor. You can change the text properties by using the toolbar on the left or by maneuvering the text box in the preview window on the right. Make sure to click the blue button labeled Save Changes when you’re finished. Repeat the process for each section of speech in the video.