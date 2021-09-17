Use ABBYY Fine Reader for Complex OCR

Librarians, archivists, and academic researchers use ABBYY Fine Reader to digitize and analyze archival collections. It is installed on the computers in the Digital Media and Collaboration Lab in Carpenter Library and available when this lab is open.
ABBYY Fine Reader’s advanced OCR Editor has features that make it possible to successfully OCR documents that more widely available tools* cannot:
- Support for a wider range of languages (201) and documents written in multiple languages
- Support older Gothic and Fraktur typefaces
- Editable OCR dictionaries for documents containing technical or non-standard terminology
- Manual page analysis for documents with complex layouts
- Pattern training to “teach” the software to recognize unusual fonts or symbols (requires a large corpus of documents; for individual documents, human transcription is faster)
ABBYY Fine Reader also has a Compare Documents tool that can help researchers and archivists analyze the textual differences among multiple PDFs.
See the ABBYY Fine Reader User Guide for detailed instructions.
Note: Most documents written in English or other widely spoken languages can be successfully OCRed by more widely available campus tools:
- Adobe Acrobat (installed on all college-owned computers, including library and lab computers)
- Sensus Access Document Converter (available remotely to anyone with a brynmawr.edu email address)
- Canon multi-function printers (automatically OCR scans saved as PDFs; see Canons: Scan & Copy and Making Accessible Scans)
You only need to use ABBYY Fine Reader if these tools don’t support the language your document is written in or they fail to successfully OCR text due to issues that ABBYY Fine Reader was designed to address.