How to Restore Recently Deleted Activities from the Moodle Recycle Bin

As a Teacher in a Moodle course, you can restore activities (including assignments, files, and quizzes) that have been deleted from your Moodle course within the last 14 days through the Recycle Bin feature.

Once in your course, click Course settings at the top right (gear icon). At the bottom of the menu, click on “Recycle Bin.”

2. This will bring you to the Recycle Bin page, which shows you all activities that have been deleted within the last 14 days. Note: Any activities in the Recycle Bin will be permanently deleted after 14 days.

Note: It may take a few minutes for an activity to appear in the Recycle Bin after being deleted.

3. To add a deleted activity back to your course page, click the arrow icon in the Restore button next to the activity name.

4. You can manually delete the activity permanently by clicking the trash can icon. You can also click “Delete all” at the bottom of the box to remove all activities in the recycle bin.