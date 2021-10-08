Encrypting External Storage Drives

This article reviews how to encrypt external storage drives such as hard-drives and USB drives.

Looking to encrypt an email?

Check out our Encrypting Emails in Office365 tech doc.

When & Why

Encryption is required if you must store files containing financial or personal information (i.e. credit card or Social Security numbers).

Why encrypt? Encryption ensures that, if the device is lost or stolen, that the data contained is inaccessible to any unauthorized users.

How to Encrypt

via Bitlocker ( ) or FileVault ( ): https://www.uvm.edu/it/kb/article/encrypt-external-drive/

) or FileVault ( ): https://www.uvm.edu/it/kb/article/encrypt-external-drive/ Some external drives even have built-in encryption!

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor