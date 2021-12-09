Add the Sensus Access Document Converter to a Moodle Course

The Moodle Sensus Access Document Converter activity makes it easier for course participants to convert course documents (including files attached to forum posts and assignments) into the alternative file formats that work with their assistive technology devices.
Before you begin:
- You must have a Teacher role in the Moodle course to add activities.
- Log on to Moodle and enter the course.
- If editing isn’t already turned on, click Turn editing on in the top left.
- Navigate to the section where you want to put the activity (we recommend the top (General) section or the section with all course readings if there is one).
- Click +Add an Activity or Resource.
- Click the Sensus Access activity.
- Type “Sensus Access Document Converter” in the Activity name box, then scroll down and click Save and return to course. (This is the name we use when referring to it in our documentation. Consistent naming will make it easier for your students to find and identify it.)
See Convert Documents with the Sensus Access Activity in a Moodle Course for instruction on how course participants will use this activity to convert documents.