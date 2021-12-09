Add the Sensus Access Document Converter to a Moodle Course

The Moodle Sensus Access Document Converter activity makes it easier for course participants to convert course documents (including files attached to forum posts and assignments) into the alternative file formats that work with their assistive technology devices.
Before you begin:
- You must have a Teacher role in the Moodle course to add activities.
- Log on to Moodle and open the course.
- Click Turn editing on if it isn’t already on.
- Navigate to the section where you want to put the activity — we recommend either the top (General) section or the section that contains your course readings if you use a single section for this.
- Click +Add an Activity or Resource.
- Click the Sensus Access Document Converter activity.
- Type “Sensus Access Document Converter” in the Activity name box, then scroll down and click Save and return to course.
See Convert Documents with the Sensus Access Activity in a Moodle Course for instructions for course participants on how to use this activity to convert documents.