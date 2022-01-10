Accessibility Block in Moodle

The Accessibility Block allows you to customize the font size and color scheme of Moodle pages to better meet your accessibility needs.

Hover your cursor over the buttons for an pop-up label of what each does.

Buttons in the top row increase and decrease the font size . If you change the font settings, the Reset Font Size button becomes active; click to reset to the site’s default font size.

. If you change the font settings, the button becomes active; click to reset to the site’s default font size. Buttons in the bottom row change the color scheme to lower contrast or dark (high contrast) modes. If you change the color settings, the button to reset to the Default Color Scheme (black text on white background) becomes active.

to lower contrast or dark (high contrast) modes. If you change the color settings, the button to reset to the (black text on white background) becomes active. If you want to keep the font size and color scheme changes you’ve made for the next time you open Moodle, click the Save Settings button.

The Launch ATbar buttons opens an Assistive Technology toolbar developed by the Mada Center which includes additional style customization options and assistive technologies like a text-to-speech reader.