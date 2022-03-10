BMC On-Boarding Computing Checklist

Last updated: March 10th, 2022

The following applies to new BMC hires. For departing employees, see BMC Off-Boarding Computing Checklist.

Table of Contents:

When: you know you’re hiring

This should occur ASAP, once you’re aware that a new hire is needed.

Determine existing computing equipment¹

¹ most equipment will need to be reimaged before use by the new hire Predecessor’s primary computer?

Departmentally-owned computer? If no existing computing equipment is available… Is one of the standard models suitable?

Will the employee need to determine computing requirements for a custom configuration? Fulfillment times may vary based on LITS inventory and product availability. Thus, new employees may be provided a loaner laptop in the interim. Contact LITS with the above information

When: you know who will be hired

Determine their phone extension Will their predecessor’s extension be reassigned to them?

Do they need a new extension? Determine network drive access Do they need read or write access to folders in the S: ?

in the ? Do they need access to other drives such as Q: or T:? Determine if they require elevated permissions in BIONIC Contact LITS with the above information

When: the employee has a start date

Determine their availability on or around their start date Gather their contact information Contact LITS with the above information to schedule the deployment of their College-provided machine

When: the employee starts

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor