BMC On-Boarding Computing Checklist

Last updated: March 10th, 2022
The following applies to new BMC hires. For departing employees, see BMC Off-Boarding Computing Checklist.
Table of Contents:
- When: you know you’re hiring
- When: you know who will be hired
- When: the employee has a start date
- When: the employee starts
- Questions?
When: you know you’re hiring
This should occur ASAP, once you’re aware that a new hire is needed.
- Determine existing computing equipment¹
¹most equipment will need to be reimaged before use by the new hire
- Predecessor’s primary computer?
- Departmentally-owned computer?
- If no existing computing equipment is available…
- Is one of the standard models suitable?
- Will the employee need to determine computing requirements for a custom configuration?
Fulfillment times may vary based on LITS inventory and product availability. Thus, new employees may be provided a loaner laptop in the interim.
- Contact LITS with the above information
When: you know who will be hired
- Determine their phone extension
- Will their predecessor’s extension be reassigned to them?
- Do they need a new extension?
- Determine network drive access
- Do they need read or write access to folders in the S:?
- Do they need access to other drives such as Q: or T:?
- Determine if they require elevated permissions in BIONIC
- Contact LITS with the above information
When: the employee has a start date
- Determine their availability on or around their start date
- Gather their contact information
- Contact LITS with the above information to schedule the deployment of their College-provided machine
When: the employee starts
- Ensure they’ve setup their College account
- Have them review our Getting Started guide
- Have them login to their deskphone
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor
