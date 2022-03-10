BMC Off-Boarding Computing Checklist

Last updated: March 10th, 2022

The following applies to departing BMC faculty/staff. For new hires, see BMC On-Boarding Computing Checklist.

Table of Contents:

When: you know an employee is leaving

This should occur ASAP, once you’re aware they’re leaving.

Have them review Departing Faculty and Staff Determine existing computing equipment College-provided primary computer?

Departmentally-owned computer?

Monitors and other peripherals? Contact LITS with the above information to schedule retrieval and/or reimaging of said equipment

When: the employee leaves

Determine their telephone extension Contact LITS with the above information to have their extension removed or reassigned

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor