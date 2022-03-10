BMC Off-Boarding Computing Checklist

Last updated: March 10th, 2022
The following applies to departing BMC faculty/staff. For new hires, see BMC On-Boarding Computing Checklist.
Table of Contents:
When: you know an employee is leaving
This should occur ASAP, once you’re aware they’re leaving.
- Have them review Departing Faculty and Staff
- Determine existing computing equipment
- College-provided primary computer?
- Departmentally-owned computer?
- Monitors and other peripherals?
- Contact LITS with the above information to schedule retrieval and/or reimaging of said equipment
When: the employee leaves
- Determine their telephone extension
- Contact LITS with the above information to have their extension removed or reassigned
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor
