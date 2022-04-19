College Computers: Requesting Software Changes

This article reviews LITS’ software update procedure, as well as how to request changes and/or additions.

For the list of software available on College computers, please see College Computers: Current Software Configurations.

 

LITS’ Software Update Procedure

Annually, LITS reaches out to various BMC Community Members to coordinate the software configuration lists for the upcoming year.

When: Annually — May 1st, June 1st, July 1st

Who:

All devices of a certain type are then re-imaged² with these software configurations before the Fall semester starts.

¹in the Sciences
²this ensures a consistent end-user experience and supportable computing environment

 

Requesting Changes or Additions

Requests made outside of the timeframe listed above are subject to being postponed to the following year.
  1. Gather the following information
    • Software name
    • Software version¹
      ¹if a specific version is needed
  2. Send the above to your Department head/chair or Academic Administrative Assistant

 

