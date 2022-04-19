College Computers: Requesting Software Changes

This article reviews LITS’ software update procedure, as well as how to request changes and/or additions.

College Computers: Current Software Configurations. For the list of software available on College computers, please see

LITS’ Software Update Procedure

Annually, LITS reaches out to various BMC Community Members to coordinate the software configuration lists for the upcoming year.

When: Annually — May 1st, June 1st, July 1st

Who:

Department Chairs¹

Academic Administrative Assistants¹

LITS Staff

All devices of a certain type are then re-imaged² with these software configurations before the Fall semester starts.

¹ in the Sciences

² this ensures a consistent end-user experience and supportable computing environment

Requesting Changes or Additions

Requests made outside of the timeframe listed above are subject to being postponed to the following year .

Gather the following information Software name

Software version¹

¹ if a specific version is needed Send the above to your Department head/chair or Academic Administrative Assistant

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor