College Computers: Requesting Software Changes

This article reviews LITS’ software update procedure, as well as how to request changes and/or additions.
LITS’ Software Update Procedure
Annually, LITS reaches out to various BMC Community Members to coordinate the software configuration lists for the upcoming year.
When: Annually — May 1st, June 1st, July 1st
Who:
- Department Chairs¹
- Academic Administrative Assistants¹
- LITS Staff
All devices of a certain type are then re-imaged² with these software configurations before the Fall semester starts.
¹in the Sciences
²this ensures a consistent end-user experience and supportable computing environment
Requesting Changes or Additions
- Gather the following information
- Software name
- Software version¹
¹if a specific version is needed
- Send the above to your Department head/chair or Academic Administrative Assistant
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor