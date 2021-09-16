HP Supplies: Ordering, Installation, and Disposal

This article reviews how to order/install/recycle supplies for HP printers.
Table of Contents:
Ordering Supplies
You may need your printer’s model number or serial number.
Who: designate a point person for orders; typically a Department Admin
Where: supplies can be ordered from Office Technologies via E-Market
Cost: your department is responsible for paying for supplies
Why order from Office Technologies?
Using toner purchased from Office Technologies entitles Bryn Mawr College printers to free service and repair.
If toner is installed that was not purchased from Office Technologies, your department will be responsible for the cost of any service.
Installing Supplies
Instructions may be displayed on the device’s screen. If so, be sure to follow them exactly.
Instructions can also be found from:
- HP’s Support Website
- the online user manual
Don’t forget to order a new cartridge for the one being replaced!
Disposal/Recycling
Toner cartridges from Office Technologies should be sent out to be recycled, using the following shipping label.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor