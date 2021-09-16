HP Supplies: Ordering, Installation, and Disposal

This article reviews how to order/install/recycle supplies for HP printers.

Issues with a HP printer?

Contact the Help Desk.

Table of Contents:

Ordering Supplies

You may need your printer’s model number or serial number.

Who: designate a point person for orders; typically a Department Admin

Where: supplies can be ordered from Office Technologies via E-Market

Cost: your department is responsible for paying for supplies

Why order from Office Technologies? Using toner purchased from Office Technologies entitles Bryn Mawr College printers to free service and repair. If toner is installed that was not purchased from Office Technologies, your department will be responsible for the cost of any service.

Installing Supplies

Instructions may be displayed on the device’s screen. If so, be sure to follow them exactly.

Instructions can also be found from:

Don’t forget to order a new cartridge for the one being replaced!

Disposal/Recycling

Toner cartridges from Office Technologies should be sent out to be recycled, using the following shipping label.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor