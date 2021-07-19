Students: What tech to bring to College

The intended audience for this article is new and returning students. Faculty and staff should consult the LITS Help Desk for advice.

Table of Contents:

Personal Laptops

Many students find a personal laptop to be very useful in college; click here to view our Laptop Purchasing Guide. For questions regarding specific requirements, please contact the department of your major.

Mobile Devices

While not required, mobile devices can be helpful for notetaking, digital textbooks, or helping you login when using Two-Factor Authentication. Compatibility with our wireless network is usually the most important factor.

Smartphones : most up-to-date Apple & Android devices will work

: most up-to-date Apple & Android devices will work Tablets: most Apple and Android tablets will work, provided they have the most recent updates installed

most Apple and Android tablets will work, provided they have the most recent updates installed E-readers: newer E-readers (i.e. Kindle Oasis, Nook GlowLight, etc.) should work

Other Essentials & Accessories

Laptop storage: a comfortable & secure case or backpack

a comfortable & secure case or backpack Protect your data with backups: an external drive or online cloud service

an external drive or online cloud service Additional power accessories: e.g. a battery bank

e.g. a battery bank Documentation: any system info, license keys, proof of warranty/service plan, etc.

any system info, license keys, proof of warranty/service plan, etc. Headset: for a day of remote classes, a comfortable headset can be a lifesaver

for a day of remote classes, a comfortable headset can be a lifesaver Webcam: a backup for your laptop’s webcam

What NOT to bring

Any device running an unsupported operating system.

This includes Windows 7 and older versions as well as macOS 10.12 Sierra and older versions. These no longer receive security updates and are not permitted to connect to the College’s network.

Any device that may cause connectivity issues or interfere with other students’ devices.



The following devices are not permitted to be set up on-campus:

Wireless printers

Personal Wi-Fi hotspots (including cellphone hotspots)

Wireless access points or routers

Wireless-based backup devices

Home automation/smart home devices that broadcast a signal

Any other device that broadcasts its own network name/SSID

Any device that requires a wired network connection or does not support enterprise security protocols.

If a device doesn’t support WPA2-Enterprise or requires a wired network connection, it won’t be able to connect to the College’s network. Common examples are:

Game consoles

Smart home speakers/assistants (e.g. Google Home or Amazon Echo)

Media streaming devices (e.g. Roku or Chromecast devices, many smart TVs)

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor