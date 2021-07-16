Setup & Update Your College Password

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

a laptop/desktop computer with internet access

an email from help@brynmawr.edu with your College username

First-time Account Setup

Changing your College Password

Off-Campus and using a Windows College computer?

(Click me!) Open the Pulse Secure VPN client Connect to the VPN and double-check you are connected

Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu Enter your College username, click Submit Enter your current College password, click Submit Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm

Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements! Click Submit Disconnect from the Pulse Secure VPN Connect to the Pulse Secure VPN with your new password Verify you can login to College resources (e.g. Webmail or Moodle) with your new password Click the Windows Start Menu, your Profile icon, and Lock



Login with your new password Skip the instructions listed below

Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu Enter your College username, click Submit Enter your current College password, click Submit Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm

Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements! Click Submit

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor