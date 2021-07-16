Setup & Update Your College Password

Before you start, you may need access to the following:
- a laptop/desktop computer with internet access
- an email from help@brynmawr.edu with your College username
First-time Account Setup
|Receive an email from help@brynmawr.edu with your College username
|Call the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or drop by Canaday Library
|Login with your new account, setup Duo, and review our Welcome guide
Changing your College Password
Off-Campus and using a Windows College computer?
(Click me!)
- Open the Pulse Secure VPN client
- Connect to the VPN and double-check you are connected
- Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu
- Enter your College username, click Submit
- Enter your current College password, click Submit
- Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm
Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements!
- Click Submit
- Disconnect from the Pulse Secure VPN
- Connect to the Pulse Secure VPN with your new password
- Verify you can login to College resources (e.g. Webmail or Moodle) with your new password
- Click the Windows Start Menu, your Profile icon, and Lock
- Login with your new password
- Skip the instructions listed below
- Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu
- Enter your College username, click Submit
- Enter your current College password, click Submit
- Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm
Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements!
- Click Submit
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor