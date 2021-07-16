Setup & Update Your College Password

Posted July 16th, 2021 at 2:30 pm.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

  • a laptop/desktop computer with internet access
  • an email from help@brynmawr.edu with your College username

 

First-time Account Setup

Receive an email from help@brynmawr.edu with your College username Call the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or drop by Canaday Library Login with your new account, setup Duo, and review our Welcome guide

 

Changing your College Password

Off-Campus and using a Windows College computer?
(Click me!)
  1. Open the Pulse Secure VPN client
  2. Connect to the VPN and double-check you are connected
  3. Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu
  4. Enter your College username, click Submit
  5. Enter your current College password, click Submit
  6. Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm
    Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements!
  7. Click Submit
  8. Disconnect from the Pulse Secure VPN
  9. Connect to the Pulse Secure VPN with your new password
  10. Verify you can login to College resources (e.g. Webmail or Moodle) with your new password
  11. Click the Windows Start Menu, your Profile icon, and Lock

  12. Login with your new password
  13. Skip the instructions listed below
  1. Navigate to password.brynmawr.edu
  2. Enter your College username, click Submit
  3. Enter your current College password, click Submit
  4. Enter a new password and re-enter it to confirm
    Be sure your password fits length & complexity requirements!
  5. Click Submit

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

Filed under: Information Security,Passwords Tags: , by Roy Smith

Comments are closed.