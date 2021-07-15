Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam)

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a College account and password
    (e.g. username@brynmawr.edu or username@haverford.edu)
  • a device that supports wireless internet connections

 

What is Eduroam?

Eduroam is a secure wireless network offered by research and educational communities. It is the College’s primary WiFi network.

For more information on Eduroam: www.eduroam.org

 

Connecting to Eduroam

  1. Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks on your device
    Unsure where to look? (click me!)

    Windows: bottom-right of your desktop

    macOS: top-right of your desktop

    iPhone or iPad: support.apple.com/en-us/HT202639

  2. Enter your full College email and password
  3. If prompted, click Connect or Trust Cert
Have an Android or ChromeOS device? (click me!)
  1. Open your Settings app
  2. Select Connections -> Wi-Fi
  3. Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks
  4. Enter the following (example)
    • EAP Method: PEAP
    • Phase 2 authentication: None
    • CA certificate: Use system certificates
      If “Use system certificates” isn’t present…
      (click me!)
      • Select Do not validate instead


      The field for Domain may disappear. Your connection will still be secure.

    • Domain: brynmawr.edu
    • Identity: your College email address
    • Anonymous identity: <blank>
    • Password: your College password
If you are unable to connect(click me!)
  • On step 4, for Phase 2 authentication:
    • Select MSCHAPV2 instead

Still having issues? Reach out to the Help Desk for assistance!

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

