Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam)

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a College account and password

(e.g. username@ brynmawr .edu or username@ haverford .edu)

a device that supports wireless internet connections

Alumni or Visitor?: Learn how to connect to Eduroam

What is Eduroam?

Eduroam is a secure wireless network offered by research and educational communities. It is the College’s primary WiFi network.

For more information on Eduroam: www.eduroam.org

Connecting to Eduroam

Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks on your device Unsure where to look? (click me!)

Windows: bottom-right of your desktop



macOS: top-right of your desktop



iPhone or iPad: support.apple.com/en-us/HT202639 Enter your full College email and password If prompted, click Connect or Trust Cert

Have an Android or ChromeOS device? (click me!) Open your Settings app Select Connections -> Wi-Fi Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks Enter the following (example) EAP Method: PEAP

Phase 2 authentication: None

CA certificate: Use system certificates If “Use system certificates” isn’t present…

(click me!)

Select Do not validate instead

The field for Domain may disappear. Your connection will still be secure .

Domain: brynmawr.edu

Identity: your College email address

Anonymous identity: <blank>

Password: your College password If you are unable to connect… (click me!)

On step 4, for Phase 2 authentication : Select MSCHAPV2 instead



: Still having issues? Reach out to the Help Desk for assistance!

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor