Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam)

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a College account and password
(e.g. username@brynmawr.edu or username@haverford.edu)
- a device that supports wireless internet connections
What is Eduroam?
Eduroam is a secure wireless network offered by research and educational communities. It is the College’s primary WiFi network.
Connecting to Eduroam
- Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks on your device
Unsure where to look? (click me!)
Windows: bottom-right of your desktop
macOS: top-right of your desktop
iPhone or iPad: support.apple.com/en-us/HT202639
- Enter your full College email and password
- If prompted, click Connect or Trust Cert
Have an Android or ChromeOS device? (click me!)
- Open your Settings app
- Select Connections -> Wi-Fi
- Select eduroam from the list of wireless networks
- Enter the following (example)
- EAP Method: PEAP
- Phase 2 authentication: None
- CA certificate: Use system certificates
- Domain: brynmawr.edu
- Identity: your College email address
- Anonymous identity: <blank>
- Password: your College password
If you are unable to connect… (click me!)
Still having issues? Reach out to the Help Desk for assistance!
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor