Software Center: Installing Programs

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a College-provided computer

internet access

Windows: if you are off-campus, connect to the if you are, connect to the Pulse Secure VPN

What is Software Center?

Note: Software Center is not available for personal computers.

Software Center allows Faculty and Staff to download commonly used, College-provided programs on their College-provided computer(s).

Using Software Center

Click the drop-down below for the instructions that apply to you.

Windows () Off-campus? you will need to connect to the you will need to connect to the Pulse Secure VPN Press the key on your keyboard Type in and click on Software Center

Wait some time for items to load

this can take a few minutes depending on your internet speed Select an item that you’d like to install

Click Install

Wait some time for the program to install When complete, newly installed programs can be found via the Windows Start Menu



macOS () install printers — see The following instructions can also be used to— see Printing at Bryn Mawr College for more details. Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder Open Software Center

On the left-hand pane, select your desired category

click All to list all available items

Select an item that you’d like to install Click Install Wait some time for the program to install When complete, newly installed programs can be found in your Applications folder

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor