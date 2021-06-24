Software Center: Installing Programs

Posted June 24th, 2021 at 11:13 am.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a College-provided computer
  • internet access
Windows: if you are off-campus, connect to the Pulse Secure VPN

 

What is Software Center?

Note: Software Center is not available for personal computers.

Software Center allows Faculty and Staff to download commonly used, College-provided programs on their College-provided computer(s).

 

Using Software Center

Click the drop-down below for the instructions that apply to you.

Windows ()
Off-campus? you will need to connect to the Pulse Secure VPN
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Type in and click on Software Center
  3. Wait some time for items to load
    this can take a few minutes depending on your internet speed
  4. Select an item that you’d like to install
  5. Click Install
  6. Wait some time for the program to install
  7. When complete, newly installed programs can be found via the Windows Start Menu
macOS ()
The following instructions can also be used to install printers — see Printing at Bryn Mawr College for more details.
  1. Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
  2. Open Software Center
  3. On the left-hand pane, select your desired category
    click All to list all available items
  4. Select an item that you’d like to install
  5. Click Install
  6. Wait some time for the program to install
  7. When complete, newly installed programs can be found in your Applications folder

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

