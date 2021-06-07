Printing at Bryn Mawr College

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

  • a laptop/desktop with internet access
  • a College account
  • an activated OneCard
Haverford students:
To retrieve your print job, tap “Login” and enter your College email and password.

Table of Contents:

 

Choosing a Print Queue

Canons (Public)
LabPrint
LabPrintColor¹
Locations & Permissions

Typically located in computer labs or other public spaces, these printers are available for use by all College community members.
¹Color printers aren’t available at all public printer locations.

Canons (Faculty/Staff)
Canon-Secure
CanonColor-Secure
BuildingRoom/FloorCanon
Locations & Permissions

Typically located in office spaces, these printers are used mostly by faculty and staff.

HPs (Departmental)
BuildingRoom/FloorPrinter
Locations & Permissions

Typically located in office spaces, access to these printers is restricted to department employees. Students must be granted access manually.

 

Adding a Print Queue

Option 1: from a College computer
(office, loaner, public, lab, etc.)

Windows ()
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Click theicon
  3. Click Devices
  4. On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners
  5. Click Add a printer or scanner
  6. Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
    it may take some time to appear
  7. Select Find a printer in the directory…
  8. Click Next
  9. Find the print queue you’d like to add
    • Option 1: enter the print queue in the Name field, click Find Now
    • Option 2: leave all fields blank, click Find Now, scroll through the Search results
  10. Double-click the print queue name
  11. If prompted to install drivers, click Install
macOS ()
  1. Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
  2. Open Software Center
  3. On the left-hand pane, click Printers
  4. Select the print queue you’d like to add
  5. Click Install
  6. Wait some time for Software Center to finish installing the print queue

 

Option 2: from a personal computer

You must know the name of the Print Queue that you’d like to add prior to starting this process.

  • For public Canons: see Choosing a Print Queue above
  • For other Canons, HPs, and more: check with a department employee
Windows ()
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Click theicon
  3. Click Devices
  4. On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners
  5. Click Add a printer or scanner
  6. Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
    it may take some time to appear

  7. Choose Select a shared printer by name
  8. Enter the address for the print queue you want to add
    Canons
    \\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueue
    HPs and Others
    \\print.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueue
  9. Click Next
  10. If prompted, click Install Driver
  11. Click Next and then Finish
  12. If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your College username and password
macOS ()
  1. Click on theicon in the upper-left of your desktop
  2. Select System Preferences
  3. Click Printers & Scanners
  4. Click the + in the bottom-left
  5. Select Add Printer or Scanner…
  6. Ctrl+click on the toolbar
  7. Select Customize Toolbar…
  8. Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar
  9. Click Done
  10. Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar
  11. Enter the following information
    • Type: Windows printer via spoolss
    • URL (enter one or the other):
      Canons
      smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueue
      HPs and Others
      smb://print.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueue
    • Name: Print Queue Name
    • Use: Generic PCL Printer
      if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript
  12. Click Add
  13. If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK
  14. If prompted to authenticate…
    • …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer
    • …to the printer: enter your College username and password

 

Retrieving Your Print Job

For Canons: swipe/tap your OneCard at any Canon Multifunction printer to login, release your document(s), and logout.

For HPs and others: your document(s) will immediately release upon sending them to the print queue.

 

Students: Requesting Permissions

By default, students cannot use departmental printers, and must be granted access manually. This can be done in one of two ways:

  • via a Department employee
  • via the Help Desk
    • permissions must be requested in writing
    • the request must come from the relevant supervisor
    • contact the Help Desk to revoke permissions

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

