Printing at Bryn Mawr College

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

a laptop/desktop with internet access

a College account

an activated OneCard

Haverford students:

To retrieve your print job, tap “Login” and enter your College email and password.

Table of Contents:

Choosing a Print Queue

Canons (Public)

LabPrint

LabPrintColor¹

Locations & Permissions Typically located in computer labs or other public spaces, these printers are available for use by all College community members.

¹ Color printers aren’t available at all public printer locations.

Canons (Faculty/Staff)

Canon-Secure

CanonColor-Secure

Building – Room / Floor – Canon



Locations & Permissions Typically located in office spaces, these printers are used mostly by faculty and staff.

HPs (Departmental)

Building – Room / Floor – Printer

Locations & Permissions Typically located in office spaces, access to these printers is restricted to department employees. Students must be granted access manually.

Adding a Print Queue

Option 1: from a College computer

(office, loaner, public, lab, etc.)



Windows () Press the key on your keyboard Click the icon Click Devices On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners Click Add a printer or scanner Click The printer that I want isn’t listed

it may take some time to appear Select Find a printer in the directory… Click Next Find the print queue you’d like to add Option 1: enter the print queue in the Name field, click Find Now

field, click Option 2: leave all fields blank, click Find Now, scroll through the Search results Double-click the print queue name If prompted to install drivers, click Install

macOS () Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder Open Software Center On the left-hand pane, click Printers Select the print queue you’d like to add Click Install Wait some time for Software Center to finish installing the print queue

Option 2: from a personal computer

You must know the name of the Print Queue that you’d like to add prior to starting this process. For public Canons : see Choosing a Print Queue above

: see Choosing a Print Queue above For other Canons, HPs, and more: check with a department employee

Windows () Press the key on your keyboard Click the icon Click Devices On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners Click Add a printer or scanner Click The printer that I want isn’t listed

it may take some time to appear



Choose Select a shared printer by name Enter the address for the print queue you want to add Canons

\\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueue HPs and Others

\\print.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueue Click Next If prompted, click Install Driver Click Next and then Finish If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your College username and password

macOS () Click on the icon in the upper-left of your desktop Select System Preferences Click Printers & Scanners Click the + in the bottom-left Select Add Printer or Scanner… Ctrl+click on the toolbar Select Customize Toolbar… Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar Click Done Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar Enter the following information Type: Windows printer via spoolss

Windows printer via spoolss URL (enter one or the other) : Canons

smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueue HPs and Others

smb://print.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueue

(enter one or the other) Name: Print Queue Name

Print Queue Name Use: Generic PCL Printer

if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript Click Add If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK If prompted to authenticate… …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer

enter the username and password for the computer …to the printer: enter your College username and password

Retrieving Your Print Job

For Canons: swipe/tap your OneCard at any Canon Multifunction printer to login, release your document(s), and logout.

For HPs and others: your document(s) will immediately release upon sending them to the print queue.

Students: Requesting Permissions

By default, students cannot use departmental printers, and must be granted access manually. This can be done in one of two ways:

via a Department employee your supervisor may have access to Group Manager if so, they can provide and revoke access

via the Help Desk permissions must be requested in writing the request must come from the relevant supervisor contact the Help Desk to revoke permissions



Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor