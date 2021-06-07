Printing at Bryn Mawr College

Before you start, you may need access to the following:
- a laptop/desktop with internet access
- a College account
- an activated OneCard
To retrieve your print job, tap “Login” and enter your College email and password.
Table of Contents:
- Choosing a Print Queue
- Adding a Print Queue
- Retrieving Your Print Job
- Students: Requesting Permissions
- Questions?
Choosing a Print Queue
LabPrint
LabPrintColor¹
Locations & Permissions
Typically located in computer labs or other public spaces, these printers are available for use by all College community members.
¹Color printers aren’t available at all public printer locations.
Canon-Secure
CanonColor-Secure
Building–Room/Floor–Canon
Locations & Permissions
Typically located in office spaces, these printers are used mostly by faculty and staff.
Building–Room/Floor–Printer
Locations & Permissions
Typically located in office spaces, access to these printers is restricted to department employees. Students must be granted access manually.
Adding a Print Queue
Option 1: from a College computer
(office, loaner, public, lab, etc.)
Windows ()
- Press thekey on your keyboard
- Click theicon
- Click Devices
- On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners
- Click Add a printer or scanner
- Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
it may take some time to appear
- Select Find a printer in the directory…
- Click Next
- Find the print queue you’d like to add
- Option 1: enter the print queue in the Name field, click Find Now
- Option 2: leave all fields blank, click Find Now, scroll through the Search results
- Double-click the print queue name
- If prompted to install drivers, click Install
macOS ()
- Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
- Open Software Center
- On the left-hand pane, click Printers
- Select the print queue you’d like to add
- Click Install
- Wait some time for Software Center to finish installing the print queue
Option 2: from a personal computer
You must know the name of the Print Queue that you’d like to add prior to starting this process.
- For public Canons: see Choosing a Print Queue above
- For other Canons, HPs, and more: check with a department employee
Windows ()
- Press thekey on your keyboard
- Click theicon
- Click Devices
- On the left-hand pane, click Printers & scanners
- Click Add a printer or scanner
- Click The printer that I want isn’t listed
it may take some time to appear
- Choose Select a shared printer by name
- Enter the address for the print queue you want to add
Canons
\\uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueueHPs and Others
\\print.brynmawr.edu\PrintQueue
- Click Next
- If prompted, click Install Driver
- Click Next and then Finish
- If you are prompted to authenticate to print, enter your College username and password
macOS ()
- Click on theicon in the upper-left of your desktop
- Select System Preferences
- Click Printers & Scanners
- Click the + in the bottom-left
- Select Add Printer or Scanner…
- Ctrl+click on the toolbar
- Select Customize Toolbar…
- Drag the Advanced icon to add it to the toolbar
- Click Done
- Click the Advanced icon on the toolbar
- Enter the following information
- Type: Windows printer via spoolss
- URL (enter one or the other):
Canons
smb://uniflowrps.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueueHPs and Others
smb://print.brynmawr.edu/PrintQueue
- Name: Print Queue Name
- Use: Generic PCL Printer
if this doesn’t work, try Generic PostScript
- Click Add
- If prompted, check Duplexer and click OK
- If prompted to authenticate…
- …changes to system settings: enter the username and password for the computer
- …to the printer: enter your College username and password
Retrieving Your Print Job
For Canons: swipe/tap your OneCard at any Canon Multifunction printer to login, release your document(s), and logout.
For HPs and others: your document(s) will immediately release upon sending them to the print queue.
Students: Requesting Permissions
By default, students cannot use departmental printers, and must be granted access manually. This can be done in one of two ways:
- via a Department employee
- your supervisor may have access to Group Manager
- if so, they can provide and revoke access
- via the Help Desk
- permissions must be requested in writing
- the request must come from the relevant supervisor
- contact the Help Desk to revoke permissions
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor