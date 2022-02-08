Log in and find content in Drupal

Log in:

Log in from https://www.brynmawr.edu/user

Press the “Bryn Mawr Login” button

Enter your college credentials and expect dual authentication.

Your user home screen will now be your Groups page

Log out:

If you click on your user name in the right side of the Admin Bar you will see a tab appear on the left side of the toolbar to be able to log out

My Groups Page:

The Admin toolbar (black menu at top) now has a Manage button in the top left. Click on that for content editing options to appear in your toolbar.

You will see a link to your Biography (Directory profile) so that you can view it.

If you scroll down you will see links to your sections.

Click on the name of one of your sections to add or edit content within that section.

Group Management Page:

Once you’re on the page for managing a Group, you will see some quick links in the right and a small blurb about the section to the left. You will also see two tabs on the bottom of the screen for “View” and “Nodes” where the “Nodes” tab will bring you to a page that only has the table of nodes (or content) associated with your Group. The “View” tab is the default Group Management page and has a table of “Recent Content” at the bottom of the page for you to see what nodes (or content) is associated with your Group.

If you scroll further, you can see a table of the Recent Content in your section.

To view a node (or content) you just need to click on the title of it in the table. This will open the page as visitors to your site would see it.

To edit the node you are viewing: Once here, you can click on the “edit” tab at the bottom of the page to edit it. This will open up the Edit Screen of the page.

To Edit a node (or content) from your Group Page, simply click on the Edit node link in the right side of the Recent Content table.

This will open up the Edit Screen of the page you want to edit

The Admin Bar:

If you see the admin bar at the top of a page, you know you’re logged into Drupal.

With the Manage tab on the Admin Bar you can add some content, view some content, and get to your Groups list. Also, depending on your permissions level, you may be able to do other things, such as add menu items.

The Shortcuts tab in the Admin Bar will show you some shortcuts.

The Add Content button will take you to a screen to add either an Event or an Announcement.

The All Content button will take you the same place as the Content button does in the Manage tab. This is the Content Screen.

The Content Screen:

If you aren’t sure which section a piece of content is in, you may wish to search all Drupal content. You can do this by clicking “Content.”

You can use the filters at the top of this screen to be able to find something by title, content type (i.e., Basic Page or News or Event) author (usually the person’s username within Drupal), Main Theme (Marketing, Inside Bryn Mawr, etc) or if it is published or unpublished.

Note that you will only be able to edit content for which you have editing access by the appearance of the “Edit” button in the Operations column, as illustrated below. For assistance with content you aren’t able to edit, please contact help@brynmawr.edu.