Pages in Drupal

Log in and choose the Group in which you want to create or edit a page. Groups in the new website are akin to Sections from the old website. Read more about logging in and finding content.

The Group Management Screen:

When you first log in, you will see a page listing your Groups.

Click the link for the Group you wish to work on to get to your Group management screen.

If you clicked on Mathematics you would then see this screen

You can also get to this (while logged in!) by clicking the Groups link in the top Admin Toolbar

That will take you to a page that looks like this

If you click Mathematics in that screen you would come to this page (which is the same as clicking from the My Groups page)

Add Content:

From your Group management screen, under “Add Content to [section],” click “Basic Page.”

Basic Page:

This Content Type has Flexible Content to add to the page, but it also has basic parts for you to put minimal content in without getting too fancy.

When you select “Basic Page” from your Group page, you will get a screen where you can enter content into a new Basic Page

As you can see, the only required field is the Title.

Hero Image

You can add a Hero Image by pressing the Upload or Browse Library button and selecting the image to embed. Read more about uploading media here.

If you pressed Save now, you would see the title overlaying on the Hero Image on your page, like so

Introduction

The next field available is the Introduction field.

This field is a simple WYSIWYG field that allows only bold, italic and linked text.

This is what it looks like once we have saved the page. Here you can see the bottom of the Hero Image just before the Intro.

Quick Links

The next field available is Audience Quick Links. This is really a specially styled version of the Special List Small that you would also find in the Flexible Content area. This Audience Quick Link version is in a fixed position on the page and can’t be reordered or moved.

Once the “Add Special List Small” button under Audience Quick Links is pressed, an area to enter a Special List small appears

Fill it out with Quick Links you would like to appear at the top of the page. You can use the anchor link method to link to content within the WYSIWYG further down the page, or you can link to some content on our site or to an external link.

When you press Save you can see that this list appears next to the Intro that we added

This is the way it appears if it doesn’t have a menu link. Once given a menu link, quick links appear below the intro. Please read more about Menu Links below.

Flexible Content Items

The rest of the Basic Page gives you Flexible Content that you can add as you wish. The most important one will be the WYSIWYG so you can add the majority of your content. The rest of the Flexible Content Items are to highlight, feature or syndicate content. Read more about how to create and use Flexible Content Items.

See how all the Flexible Content items look on a Basic Page with our Web Services Example page.

Flexible Content Items on a Basic Page are

Positioning content:

Once you’ve added your Flexible Content, you can reorder it by drag-n-dropping the Flexible Content Items when you are editing the page. Please note that Hero, Intro, Audience Quick Links are all in a fixed position. Only the Flexible Content Items can be reordered in relation to other Flexible Content Items.

Saving content

Save at the bottom left of the Page creation screen.

By default, pages will be published immediately, with no menu link unless you have the Menu Editor role. If you do not have the Menu Editor role, read below for more info on getting your page into the site’s menu.

Menu Links

After you create/save a page you will need to reach out to Communications to have the page set in the menu. Until this is done, the page will have no left-hand navigation for the department/Group.

The other way you could do this would be to reach out to Communications first and have Communications set up the page in the correct Group with the menu link and leave it in an unpublished state for you to edit.

If you are a Menu Editor, please read more about how to use menus.