“Events in Drupal” are advertisements of your event on the college website and also in the Daily Digest. Please note you will still need to book your room through the Conferences and Events department.

Submitting an Event:

Drupal Users: Content->Add Content->Event and fill out the form.

OR

On your Group Page, find the Submit Content area on the right and click on the Event link and then fill out the form.





Non-Drupal Users – Try either of these ways to get to the form

Navigate to https://brynmawr.edu/inside/events/submit and fill out the form.

Navigate to Inside Bryn Mawr, then hover over The Latest and select Promote Your Event from the dropdown. Fill out the form.



Filling in the form for Drupal Users (logged in):

Event Title: Use an effective title, since this will display both on the website and in the Daily Digest. It is better to be concise whenever possible. If the actual name of the event is more than a handful of words, consider using a shortened title in this field and the expanded version in the body of the page.

Image – The Image field is collapsed by default since it is optional. If you wish to add an image, please make sure you expand both Image fields as the outer field is for caption and orientation and the inner Image field is for actually uploading or embedding an image

DATE/TIME: This is defaulted to no date/time. Please use the date picker to choose the correct date for your event. Please be sure to enter an end date/time for your event.

Duration – Duration field is defaulted to 1 hour, so if your event is less or more time, please select the most appropriate choice.

Both the time and date fields are set to be manually filled in as:

mm/dd/yyyy – for the Date

hh:mm AM – for a morning time

hh:mm PM – for an afternoon/evening time.

In some browsers you may encounter a calendar and clock icon that will allow you to use the picker if you click on the icons in the appropriate field. If you don’t see the icon, just put your cursor in the field and start typing the Date and Time manually.

Event Location: Choose from the dropdown menu, which includes “Off-Campus Event” “Online/Virtual Event” or “Other.”

Location Detail: Optional field. Enter additional details about the Event Location, like a room number or street address, and more information if selecting Other as the location.

Event Type: Choose from the checkbox list. This allows multiple choice.

Event Audience: Choose from the radio button list. This allows only one choice.

Email of person submitting this form – this field will be blank but is a required field so that Communications can follow up with publishing all the information needed for your event. You, the person filling in the form, should put your email address.

Event Contact Name: The person running the event, which could be different from the person filling in the form.

Event Contact Email: The person running the event, which could be different from the person filling in the form.

Blurb: A short summary of the event. This text will appear in the Daily Digest and the Events listing page and is limited to 200 characters.

Body – Optional field. The next field is an Advanced WYSIWYG where you can put images, videos, blockquotes, links, as well as bulleted and numbered lists. Information in this field will only display on the Event Detail Page.

Use this to add more information for the event. Do not repeat the blurb information as it will then appear twice on the Event Detail Page.

Zoom Links: If you add a Zoom URL link in the Body field, please be aware that it must be either a registration link or a recording link. Non-registration or non-recording Zoom links will throw an error on the screen and not allow you to save the event.

Flexible Content – This is to display Flexible Content Items on your event. Since Events are reviewed and approved by the Communications Team, you may want to check with them about the Flexible Content Items you may want to add.

Flexible Content Items on an Event are

WYSIWYG

Accordion

Announcement 4-up

Callout

Carousel

Columns

Contact

Embed

Feature: Grid

Feature: Large

Feature: Medium

Feature: Quote

Image Detail: Large

Image Gallery

Image List

News & Contact

News: 3-Up

People: List

Social Media: Callout

Social Media: Connect

Special List: Large

Special List: Small

Story: 1-Up

Story: 3-Up

Please see our article on Flexible Content Items for more details.

Tags (syndication)

This next field is how you can syndicate your event across our website. By selecting tags that are relevant for your event it can be pulled into other pages by referencing that specific tag through an Event 3-Up Flexible Content Item on that page.

This Tag field is an Autocomplete field, so you will need to start typing to see some tags from which to choose.

You can add another tag by clicking the Add another item button.

The Tags field is a setting for Announcements, Events, News and Story that helps the website categorize the content for display.

The Display Theme(s) (see below) and Tags work together to pull the desired content into a display on a page.

Daily Digest Opt In/ Opt out – Default is for it to appear in the Daily Digest (opt in)

To Opt Out of Daily Digest Publication: You can also choose not to publish your event in the Daily Digest by checking the box next to that selection. If you check the box, the only thing left to do is press Save.

Daily Digest Dates: This will promote your event to the Daily Digest e-newsletter on two specific dates you pick with the date picker as well as on the day of the event.

Display Themes

If you are filling out an Event Submission form as a logged in Drupal user, you will see a “Theme(s) & Options” link on the right-side of the screen. If you expand it, you will see there are several choices you can make for where this event can display.

The Display theme is a setting that is set for Announcements, Events, News and Story. This tells the website that this piece of content is allowed to be displayed in all the themes that are selected in this field, whether as a direct piece of content (like a Basic Page or News) or via a Flexible Content Item that has one of these Display themes set.

Display Theme for Events is default set to Inside Bryn Mawr as that is the Theme where the Event Listing Page hub lives https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/latest/events

Display Theme(s) dictate what other themes your Event can be displayed in – this includes being displayed in Event 3-Up Flexible Content Item that may exist on Basic Pages, etc.

So, if you want your Event to appear in GSAS themed pages that pull in an Event 3-up with the Tag STEM this event would have to have “STEM” in the Tag field and also have the Display Theme additionally set to Graduate School of Arts and Science (GSAS).

Press Save

Await confirmation that your Event has been published.



What to Expect Upon Pressing the “Save“ Button:

You will receive a message stating your event has been submitted for review.

The event will remain unpublished until Communications can review it.

If any additional information is necessary, you will be contacted by a member of the Communications Team.

When your event is approved and published, you will be contacted by Communications.

Your event will appear on the Events Landing Page on the date of your event.

If you did not opt out of advertising in the Daily Digest, your event will be advertised on the day of the event and on the dates you selected in the Daily Digest.

If you choose to add an Event 3-up Flexible Content Item to a page in your section, your event will appear there only if you have chosen the tag you added to your Event upon its creation.

If you are a Non-Drupal User (not logged in)

Title: Use an effective title, since this will display both on the website and in the Daily Digest. It is better to be concise whenever possible. If the actual name of the event is more than a handful of words, consider using a shortened title in this field and the expanded version in the body of the page.

DATE/TIME: This is defaulted to no date/time. Please use the date picker to choose the correct date for your event. Please be sure to enter an end date/time for your event.

Both the time and date fields are set to be manually filled in as:

mm/dd/yyyy – for the Date

hh:mm AM – for a morning time

hh:mm PM – for an afternoon/evening time.

In some browsers you may encounter a calendar and clock icon that will allow you to use the picker if you click on the icons in the appropriate field. If you don’t see the icon, just put your cursor in the field and start typing the Date and Time manually.

Duration – This is especially helpful to set the event to All day. Default is set to one hour.

Event Location: Choose from the dropdown menu, which includes “Off-Campus Event” or “Other.”

Event Location Details: Optional field. Enter additional details about the Event Location, like a room number or street address, and more information if selecting Other as the location.

Event Type: Choose from the checkbox list.

Event Audience: Choose from the radio button list.

Email of person submitting this form – this field will be blank but is a required field so that Communications can follow up with publishing all the information needed for your event.

Event Contact Name: The person running the event, which could be different from the person filling in the form.

Event Contact Email: The person running the event, which could be different from the person filling in the form.

Blurb: A short summary of the event. This will appear in the Daily Digest as well as on the Events listing page.

Body – Optional field. Use this to add more information for the event. Do not repeat the blurb information as it will then appear twice on the Event Detail Page.

Zoom Links: If you add a Zoom URL link in the Body field, please be aware that it must be either a registration link or a recording link. Non-registration or non-recording Zoom links will throw an error on the screen and not allow you to save the event.

Daily Digest Opt In/ Opt out – Default is for it to appear in the Daily Digest (opt in)

To Opt Out of Daily Digest Publication: You can also choose not to publish your event in the Daily Digest by checking the box next to that selection.

Daily Digest Dates This will promote your event to the Daily Digest e-newsletter on two specific dates you pick with the date picker as well as on the day of the event.

Finally, you will encounter a CAPTCHA to ensure you are not a robot.

Once you complete that CAPTCHA you can press Submit

Await confirmation that it has been published.



What to Expect Upon Pressing the “Save“ Button:

You will receive a message stating your event has been submitted for review.

The event will remain unpublished until Communications can review it.

If any additional information is necessary, you will be contacted by Communications.

When your event is approved and published, you will be contacted by Communications.

Your event will appear on the Events Landing Page on the date of your event.

If you did not opt out of advertising in the Daily Digest, your event will be advertised on the day of the event and on the dates you selected in the Daily Digest.

Displaying Events on Other Pages

Lists of events may be displayed on any page that has the Flexible Content Item Event 3-up available to add. You can read more about this here.

