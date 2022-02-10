Course Listings Page

Bryn Mawr course listings are automated from Bionic. This data feeds the Bryn Mawr website, Undergraduate Course Catalog, and the Tri-Co Course Guide.

Please send corrections or updates to Bryn Mawr course listings to registrar@brynmawr.edu.

Course Editor Role

Some users have a special role called Course Editor that gives them the ability to create and edit course and program description pages within their group. If you do not have the Course Editor role, please reach out to Communications communications@brynmawr.edu to update your course pages and/or get appropriate training to become a Course Editor yourself.

NOTE: Though the typical practice is that Communications will create the course and program description pages, the course editor role does allow you to create those pages yourself. Always consult with Communications communications@brynmawr.edu before creating a new Course page

Creating Course Pages

Go to your Group Management screen for the department in which you need to add a Course page and select Course from the “Add Content to..” right sidebar. In this example, we are in the Anthropology department’s Group Management screen.

This will take you to the Create Course screen

You will see that there are certain optional and required fields.

To make a plain Course page, you would fill in the Title field and the Code Type field. This will give enough information for the data feed to pull in the appropriate content.

To add more content, like links, images or supplemental text, you can use the following:

All these fields are described below in the Editing a Course Page section.

To add a Course Code to a Course page, you would need to select a Course Type from the dropdown

Then, depending on the type you chose, you would select either the Subject Code

Or the Conc Code (Concentration)

To pull in the relevant data for the Subject or Concentration.

You can add multiple courses this way by selecting the Add Course Code button and filling in the code type and code for another course to be displayed.

In this example of the Course edit screen, we see the Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies Course page (https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/academic-information/departments-programs/greek-latin-classical-studies/courses) with three course by subject being pulled in

Once you are satisfied with your course content, you can press save.



Editing Course Pages

When logged in, you can visit the Group Nodes page and sort by Type to find the Courses page

Once you select the Type, press the “Apply” button to sort for that type of content.

You should see only one result in the table

If you have Course Editor permissions, you should be able to see the Edit Node option in the Operations column.

Press Edit Node to get to the edit screen.

Alternatively, you can navigate to the Courses page of your department and press the Edit tab at the bottom of the page. The Edit tab will only appear if you have permissions to edit it.

Adding Custom Text to Your Course Page

Pre-Content

Use the Pre-Content WYSIWYG for adding text and images to the top of the page. Pre-Content text displays above the boilerplate text that is present on all course pages. This will be a great place to add things that pertain to all courses offered (especially if more than one Course Code is displayed).

Here is the text we added as displayed on the page:





Description Field

Use the Description field in the Code section of the content entry form to add text to the top of the Course Code, above the boilerplate text present on all course pages but below Pre-Content text if any was entered..

Here is the page with the Pre-Content and the Description filled in:

As you can see these are two places where you could add custom text, links, button-links, images, etc. toward the top of the page to better curate your course information.

Since the Math Courses page had a photo on top, we will add it here in the Pre-Content area.

Add an image

When you click on the Image icon in the WYSIWYG toolbar you will see a pop-up window appear that is defaulted to the Browse Library tab

To add an image, click on the Upload tab for uploading a new image or Browse Library tab for an already uploaded image. Please refer to our Adding Images tech doc for detailed instructions.



Additional Text

Within the Code section, there is an Additional Text field that you can use to add custom text, links, button-links, images, etc. toward the bottom of the page. One example of Additional Text is manually listing Haverford or Swarthmore course schedules and descriptions. For this example, use the table button available in the Additional Text field to create a table for your schedule. Please refer to our Tables in Drupal tech doc for detailed instructions on adding tables in a WYSIWYG.

Just past the Additional Text field is a place to add another Course Code, if you are displaying multiple Courses or Concentrations (like the Classics where they display Greek, Latin, etc.)





Post-Content

ThePost-Content field, located just past the Add Course button, is where you are encouraged to add things that you used to display in the sidebar on the old site. In our example for Math, there was a bit of custom text that would be perfect for the end of the page.





Social Media Callout

The last item in the Course content entry form is the Social Callout Flexible Content Item. This is a great place to link to the department’s social media feeds.

Once you are satisfied with your changes, you can press save.