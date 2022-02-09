Upload and Link to Documents in Drupal

Link to an Existing Document

To link to a document that is already in Drupal from a Page or other content types with the WYSIWYG editor.

Type your desired link text.

Highlight the link text.

Click the link button

In the “Search Content” box, begin typing the name of your file. Your file should appear in the list if it is available. Since you are looking for a File (Document) you would need to scroll down and look in that specific section list.

Once you have clicked on the Title of the File you are seeking, Drupal will put in the file’s very boring Drupal path. In this case it is /media/45441 This is the Drupal Reference for that Entity, otherwise known as the Entity Reference.

Click “Save” to finish.

Upload a New Document

Remove spaces from document file names. Spaces will cause errors in your links.

Files must be smaller than 15MB.

To upload a new document from a Page or other content types with the WYSIWYG editor.

Type your desired link text.

Highlight the link text.

Click the link button. Once the pop-up window opens, Select “Upload Document”

This will open a new browser tab with the following page

Fill in the Name of the file.

Then click Choose File in the File (Document) field

Clicking on “Choose File” will open a pop-up window for you to locate and choose your file.

Once you select the file and click the Open button, you will be returned to the Add File page

Click the Save button

This will bring you to the Media File list view where you can see that your file was successfully uploaded

You can now return to the browser tab in which you were editing your page. You will still see the Add Link pop-up box.

Now, since you uploaded the file, you should be able to start typing the title of the file you just made and see it in the list under the Media – File (Document) section

Once you click on the title, you will see the Drupal path appear in the URL field where you just were typing the title

Click “Save” to finish.