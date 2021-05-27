Canon Supplies: Ordering, Installation, and Disposal

This article reviews how to order/install/recycle supplies for Canon.
Note who you were speaking with and the information you were given, and forward it along to the Help Desk.
Table of Contents:
Ordering Supplies
Who: designate a point person for orders; typically a Department Admin
Where: supplies are sent to the location of the device
Cost: your department is not billed for replacement supplies
Do not order from any other source.
Do not pay for supplies other than paper.
- Device model
- Device serial number
- Canon supplies number
What you should order
Be sure to have the following for each copier unit.
- One toner cartridge
For color copiers: one toner cartridge for each color
- One waste toner cartridge
- At least one extra stapler cartridge
Installing Supplies
Instructions will be displayed on the device’s touchscreen. Be sure to follow them exactly and tap “Next” as you proceed.
Instructions can also be found from:
- Canon Customer Service
phone number is located alongside the serial number
- the online user manual
For 6000 models:
(GSSW 1st floor / Park 2nd floor / Park 3rd floor)
Waste Toner: Requires a technician to replace — call the Help Desk when the waste toner is nearing capacity. The copier will stop functioning if the waste toner is full.
Don’t forget to order a new cartridge for the one being replaced!
Disposal/Recycling
Toner and waste toner cartridges should be sent to Canon to be recycled. For waste toner, be sure to tighten the cap of the cartridge completely.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor