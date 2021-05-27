Canon Supplies: Ordering, Installation, and Disposal

This article reviews how to order/install/recycle supplies for Canon.

If you contact Canon and receive contradictory information:

Note who you were speaking with and the information you were given , and forward it along to the Help Desk.

Table of Contents:

Ordering Supplies

Who: designate a point person for orders; typically a Department Admin

Where: supplies are sent to the location of the device

Cost: your department is not billed for replacement supplies

Do not order from any other source.

Do not pay for supplies other than paper.

You will need the following:

Device model

Device serial number

Canon supplies number

Finding Model All of our Canons are ImageRunner Advance series devices. Specific model can be found above the touchscreen.

Finding Serial Number & Canon supplies number These can be found by lifting the top of the device, exposing the flatbed scanner. Look for the sticker above the glass near the hinges.

What you should order LITS does not hold extra toner for any model.

Be sure to have the following for each copier unit . One toner cartridge

For color copiers: one toner cartridge for each color

One waste toner cartridge

At least one extra stapler cartridge

Installing Supplies

Instructions will be displayed on the device’s touchscreen. Be sure to follow them exactly and tap “Next” as you proceed.

Instructions can also be found from:

Canon Customer Service

phone number is located alongside the serial number

the online user manual

For 6000 models:

(GSSW 1st floor / Park 2nd floor / Park 3rd floor) Waste Toner: Requires a technician to replace — call the Help Desk when the waste toner is nearing capacity. The copier will stop functioning if the waste toner is full.

Don’t forget to order a new cartridge for the one being replaced!

Disposal/Recycling

Toner and waste toner cartridges should be sent to Canon to be recycled. For waste toner, be sure to tighten the cap of the cartridge completely.

For 6000 models:

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor