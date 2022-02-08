Tables in Drupal

Contents:

Tables in the WYSIWYG

You can also create a table in the WYSIWYG by putting your cursor where you want the table to be inserted and pressing the table icon in the WYSIWYG dashboard:

Once clicked, you will get a Table Properties popup window where you can tell it how many rows and columns you want, as well as if there should be table headers, row headers, a caption or summary

Once you are satisfied with the properties you entered, you can hit the OK button

Note: All properties may be adjusted later by right clicking (ctrl+click on a Mac) on the table and selecting “Table Properties.”

Then you will see the empty table inserted into your text, ready for you to fill out.

Pasting tables from Word or Excel

You can also insert a table and then paste a table from Word into it by highlighting all the cells. You can also just put your cursor where you want the table to show up and paste the table from Word right there. Either way, Drupal will popup a message that asks if you’d like the Word extra code to be cleaned up. You should say OK

This puts your data right in the table:

You can also copy some cells from an Excel spreadsheet and paste it right into the WYSIWYG or you can insert a table, highlight all the cells and then paste. Here is how they look in the WYSIWYG, but they don’t look different in the actual page.

If you need to edit the table properties to, say, add a header row, you can right click to see what things you can do. You can add cells, rows, columns just by hovering over the triangle on the right to see more options. You can go into the table properties to add header row or header column

The rest of the things you can do is very similar to what you are used to with a typical WYSIWYG such as bold, italics, text alignment, and bullet points.

Editing an existing table

To make your table easier to edit, right click on the table and select “Table Properties,” then change Border Size to 1.

Add or delete rows by right clicking on the table and using the row menu.

If you are adding content from another source, paste content into one cell at a time, or type the content into Drupal directly, for best results. It is difficult to paste from a table in Word or other sources and get content into the correct cells.

To edit the properties of your table to add headers or other elements, right click (ctrl+click on a Mac) on the table and select “Table Properties.”

This will have a Table Properties modal popup. This is where you can set things like headers and the number of rows and columns.

Select which rows should be headers (e.g. First Row). Row and column headers are recommended for easier reading, and for accessibility to users of screen reading software.