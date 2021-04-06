File Size Basics

The terms kilobyte, megabyte, gigabyte, and terabyte have become household names, but how much data do these terms really represent? It can be very helpful to understand how large various types of files are when considering storage limitations of Hard Disk Drives, USB flash drives, email attachment sizes, or when using a cloud-storage tool such as Office 365’s OneDrive for Business.

Let’s take a look at the sizes of different types and quantities of files:

Kilobyte (KB): 1000 bytes = 1 KB A short email (text only) = 5 KB A five-page paper = 100 KB This GIF of Corgis = 834 KB

Megabyte (MB): 1000 KB = 1 MB The average size of a webpage = 2 MB A 3-minute long MP3 file = 3 MB A standard CD-ROM = 700 MB

Gigabyte (GB): 1000 MB = 1 GB 256 MP3 files = 1 GB 600 high-resolution images = 2 GB A standard DVD = 4.38 GB

Terabyte (TB): 1000 GB = 1 TB 1,000 copies of the Encyclopedia Britannica = 1 TB 400,000 songs = 2 TB 900,000,000 photos = 3 TB

For an even more detailed look at the evolution of data storage, check out this neat infographic courtesy of WebPageFX: http://www.webpagefx.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/data-storage-infographic.jpg