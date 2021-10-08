Encrypting Emails in Office365

This article reviews how to encrypt emails in Office365.
When & Why
Encryption is required if you must send emails containing financial or personal information (i.e. credit card or Social Security numbers).
Why encrypt?
Encryption ensures that, if the email or account is compromised, that the data contained is inaccessible to any unauthorized users.
How to…
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor