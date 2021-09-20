Collecting Audiovisual Assignments using Panopto

There are a few different methods for students to upload audio/video files to Panopto to submit a class assignment or project:

Using Panopto’s Assignment Folder Giving Students Creator Access to a Panopto Course Folder Using a Moodle Assignment for Students to Link to their Panopto File

Below, we will outline these different processes as well as the pros and cons as to choosing one method over another.

1. Using Panopto’s Assignment Folder

(Prefer video? Panopto has one on this topic)

An Assignment folder is a special sub-folder of a shared folder that gives Viewers permission to create and upload recordings. The Panopto Assignment Folder gives instructors an easy way for students to submit or share audio and video recordings for a course. These can be edited, polished podcasts or videos that they create with other tools and upload to Panopto or video or audio presentations they record with Panopto itself.

You can only have one Assignment folder active at a time. If your course includes multiple audiovisual assignments, you can EITHER

Create a single Assignments folder and instruct students on how to name their recordings so you know which assignment they belong to

Close each assignment folder when students no longer need to submit or see videos and create a new one for the next assignment.

Setting Up an Assignment Folder Log in to Panopto Find your course folder and click the gear (Settings) button. On the Overview page, click Create Assignment folder. By default, the Assignment folder is titled with the Folder name and [assignments] as shown below; click on this name to edit the folder. To rename the folder, click Overview and type a new name in the Title field. You can also add a description with a recap of the assignment instructions, deadline information, etc. If you want students to be able to view each other’s videos, click Settings and check the Allow viewers to see each other’s sessions box. If you don’t want students comment on each other’s videos within Panopto, check Disable comments on all sessions in this folder.

Submitting and Viewing Recordings Students can submit to recordings to this assignment folder by choosing it as the destination when they upload or create a video. For example, to record a video using Panopto Create (the browser-based recorder that doesn’t require you to download software) a student would: Log into Panopto. Click Create and choose an option. In this case, I’m choosing Panopto Capture, but I could also choose Record a new session to record from the desktop or Upload media to upload a video or audio file. To make sure the video goes to the right place, select the appropriate assignments folder for the location to save or upload it. Teachers and students can view student submissions by browsing to the assignment folder within the course folder on Panopto, and starting the videos as they would normally.

Closing an Assignment Folder When you are ready to stop collecting and viewing submissions: Navigate to the assignment folder and click the gear icon. On the Overview tab, under Assignment folder, click Close. Once you’ve closed an Assignment folder Teachers/Creators will still be able to open it and view the videos, but Students/Viewers will no longer be able to submit or view it.

Pros and Cons of this Method Pros : Makes it easy for students to upload work for stand-alone assignments or projects. It can be set so that students can see/comment on each other’s work.

: Makes it easy for students to upload work for stand-alone assignments or projects. It can be set so that students can see/comment on each other’s work. Cons: Only one assignment folder can be open at a time. The instructor must close one assignment folder in order to open another. Students lose access to the folder contents once an assignment folder is closed (instructor does not lose access to student submissions).

2. Giving Students Creator Access to a Panopto Course Folder

Anyone with a Teacher role in Moodle can give students Creator access to a Panopto course folder so that students are able to directly upload video/audio content into the Panopto folder for that course.

Giving Students Creator Access via the Panopto Block in Moodle Turn editing on in the Moodle course In the Panopto block, click the gear icon (settings) and choose “Configure Panopto block” from the dropdown

Under “Change Panopto role mappings,” in the block next to Creator, press Ctrl to select more than one option, and select Registered student





4. Click the Save changes button at the bottom of the screen Students enrolled in the Moodle course should see the Panopto course folder when they log into Panopto and can upload video directly to it, or to subfolders within the course folder.

Pros and Cons of this Method Pros : Makes it easy for students to upload directly to the course folder and any subfolders that the instructor creates for different projects/assignments throughout the semester. Folders also remain accessible while students still have access to the Moodle course.

: Makes it easy for students to upload directly to the course folder and any subfolders that the instructor creates for different projects/assignments throughout the semester. Folders also remain accessible while students still have access to the Moodle course. Cons: Students will be able to see each other’s videos and will continue to have upload access to the course folder as long as they have access to the course in Moodle (instructor may want to change Creator rights to Viewer rights when the semester is over to prevent accidental uploads).

3. Using a Moodle Assignment for Students to Link to their Panopto File

As a Teacher, you can create an Assignment in Moodle where students can paste a link to their Panopto video. This avoids them having to upload the video to the Panopto course folder or to Moodle itself, as video uploads take up much storage space on Moodle. Students use the online text option in a Moodle assignment to paste a link to a Panopto video that they’ve added to their My Folder in Panopto.

Giving students access to link a Panopto file in a Moodle Assignment: Create an Assignment in Moodle (see Creating and Managing Assignments in Moodle) Under Submission Types, make sure “Online text” is selected. Deselect “File submissions” (unless you also would like them to submit a corresponding document (i.e. PDF, Word Doc) with this assignment. If that is the case, you can leave both boxes checked off.).

When students submit their assignment, they will copy the Share link to their video/audio file in Panopto and paste it into the textbox in the Moodle assignment (see Sharing Recordings in Panopto). When the Teacher grades the assignment, they should be able to click on or copy/paste the link that the student provided, and this will take them to Panopto to view the video.