Office 365 Overview

What is Office 365?
Office 365 is a broad suite of apps and services that are frequently updated with improvements and new features; all of which can be accessed via webmail.brynmawr.edu.
Commonly Used Applications
|Outlook
(Mail, Calendar, People)
|OneDrive
|Office Online
(Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Outlook: access your College email, manage your schedule, and view your contacts
- OneDrive: upload documents to save space and easily share
- Office Online: simultaneously collaborate and create
Check out our Email & Calendar or Microsoft Office tech docs!
Other Applications and Resources
There are many other Office 365 apps available, be sure to check them all out! Some of these include:
- Forms
- Lists
- Planner
- Sway
- Teams
- To Do
- Yammer
Microsoft Support Resources
