Office 365 Overview

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop with internet access

Note: Use of Office 365 apps falls under Bryn Mawr College's Acceptable Use and Data Handling policies.

Table of Contents:

What is Office 365?

Office 365 is a broad suite of apps and services that are frequently updated with improvements and new features; all of which can be accessed via webmail.brynmawr.edu.

Commonly Used Applications

Outlook: access your College email, manage your schedule, and view your contacts

OneDrive: upload documents to save space and easily share

Office Online: simultaneously collaborate and create

Require assistance?

Check out our Email & Calendar or Microsoft Office tech docs!

Other Applications and Resources

There are many other Office 365 apps available, be sure to check them all out! Some of these include:

Forms

Lists

Planner

Sway

Teams

To Do

Yammer

