Office 365 Overview

Posted July 15th, 2021 at 4:10 pm.

Before you start, you may need access to the following:

  • a Bryn Mawr College account
  • a laptop or desktop with internet access
Note: Use of Office 365 apps falls under Bryn Mawr College’s Acceptable Use and Data Handling policies.

Table of Contents:

 

What is Office 365?

Office 365 is a broad suite of apps and services that are frequently updated with improvements and new features; all of which can be accessed via webmail.brynmawr.edu.

 

Commonly Used Applications

Outlook
(Mail, Calendar, People)		 OneDrive Office Online
(Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Outlook: access your College email, manage your schedule, and view your contacts
  • OneDrive: upload documents to save space and easily share
  • Office Online: simultaneously collaborate and create
Require assistance?
Check out our Email & Calendar or Microsoft Office tech docs!

 

Other Applications and Resources

There are many other Office 365 apps available, be sure to check them all out! Some of these include:

  • Forms
  • Lists
  • Planner
  • Sway
  • Teams
  • To Do
  • Yammer

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

