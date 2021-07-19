Software for Personal Devices

The following article applies to personal devices. For College computers, see current Software Configurations and Software Center.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop w/ internet access

Access to some of the following software is dependent on your current enrollment/employment status.

Table of Contents:

Remote Software

All software available in campus computer labs can be accessed remotely on personal computers. Instructions are linked below.

Downloadable Software

Sophos Home (Windows, macOS) (Click me!) For more information, see the Sophos Home landing page. Navigate to the Sophos Home download page Enter your College email address Click Submit In the email you receive, click Create Account Enter the following information:

First & Last Name

Personal Email Address *

Password

Coupon Code (pre-filled)

*Ensure the accuracy of your personal email

as Coupon Codes are one-time use . Click Create Account In the email you receive, click Confirm email Login with the credentials created at Step 5 Follow the prompts to download Sophos Home

Don’t see what you’re looking for?

Students: Need access for a course? (Click me!)

Please contact the course instructor or visit your Moodle course for access instructions.

Want access for use outside of a course? (Click me!)

Please contact the Help Desk to inquire about the specific piece of software you’d like access to.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor