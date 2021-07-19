Software for Personal Devices

The following article applies to personal devices. For College computers, see current Software Configurations and Software Center.
Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop w/ internet access
Table of Contents:
Remote Software
All software available in campus computer labs can be accessed remotely on personal computers. Instructions are linked below.
Downloadable Software
|
Microsoft Office
|
Microsoft Windows
|
Sophos Home Antivirus
(instructions below)
|
Malwarebytes
|
ChemDraw
|
Kaleidagraph (Win, macOS)
|
Mathematica
|
Read&Write
Sophos Home (Windows, macOS) (Click me!)
- Navigate to the Sophos Home download page
- Enter your College email address
- Click Submit
- In the email you receive, click Create Account
- Enter the following information:
First & Last Name
Personal Email Address*
Password
Coupon Code (pre-filled)
*Ensure the accuracy of your personal email
as Coupon Codes are one-time use.
- Click Create Account
- In the email you receive, click Confirm email
- Login with the credentials created at Step 5
- Follow the prompts to download Sophos Home
Don’t see what you’re looking for?
Students: Need access for a course? (Click me!)
Please contact the course instructor or visit your Moodle course for access instructions.
Want access for use outside of a course? (Click me!)
Please contact the Help Desk to inquire about the specific piece of software you’d like access to.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor