Computer Model Selections

If you are looking for guidance in purchasing a personal computer to bring to College with you, see What to Bring to College: Technology Edition.

This listing is for selecting or purchasing College computers (including with Grant and Research Funds). It is updated each spring (last updated March, 2021). Please note that all newly purchased hardware will be equipped with Windows 10 or macOS 11 (Big Sur).

If you are purchasing for your department, grant, research needs, etc. you may select from the models below — if you require pricing, or believe your needs differ from the provided options please contact the Help Desk.

If you are selecting a computer replacement, please refer to the materials you have been provided for more information related to your selection.

Windows Laptop: Dell Latitude 5420

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 (4 Core, 8M cache, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics)

14″ FHD Display (1920×1080) Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, IPS, WLAN/WWAN, HD Camera

16GB Memory

256GB SSD Hard Drive

4 year warranty with accidental damage protection

Approximately 3 lbs

USB-C Dock w/ power cable

Apple Laptop: 13” MacBook Pro (requires additional funding)

Space Gray

Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

13.3” Retina display with True Tone

256GB SSD Hard Drive

16GB Memory ( cannot be upgraded after purchase)

after purchase) 2 Thunderbolt 3 (USB 4) Ports

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AppleCare+ Protection Plan (4 year)

Approximately 3 lbs

Additional funding is required for non-standard computers, alternate specifications, and all departmental or grant-funded purchases. Some specifications and models may not be available.

Desktop PC Options

Please contact the help desk if you are interested in selecting a Dell or Apple desktop PC and we will gladly work with you to build a spec that meets your computing needs. All in One desktop options (such as an iMac or several Dell AiO models) may be a good starting point with their integrated cameras and microphones.

Additional Options

MacBook Air models with 8 GB or more (16GB recommended) of memory and AppleCare+ may be supported as secondary/research departmental computers but are not available for primary workstation replacement.

iMacs, Mac Mini and various Dell Latitude, OptiPlex, and Precision models are available but are priced individually at the time of purchase and are considered a custom order.

Ask us about tablets, 2-in-ones, all-in-ones, and alternate configurations. Please understand that not all models will be supported or sponsored by the College, or eligible for primary replacement funding.

Extended warranties are required on all College computer purchases.