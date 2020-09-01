Software Configurations for College Computers

This article covers most of the configurations used for College computers and what software can be found on them.
Last updated: September 1st, 2020
Standard (newly imaged computers)
Windows 10
- 7-Zip
- Adobe Acrobat DC
- Adobe Flash Player
- ArtStor OIV
- Audacity
- CDBurnerXP
- Google Chrome
- Internet Explorer
- iTunes
- iCloud
- Java
- Mozilla Firefox
- Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Putty
- Sophos Antivirus
- Skype for Business
- VLC
- Windows 10 Education
- Windows Media Player
- WinSCP
MacOS
- Adobe Acrobat DC
- Automator
- Calculator
- Calendar
- Chess
- Contacts
- Dashboard
- Dictionary
- DVD Player
- FaceTime
- Fetch
- Font Book
- Game Center
- GarageBand
- Google Chrome
- iBooks
- Image Capture
- iMovie
- iTunes
- Launchpad
- MacOS 10.14 Mojave
- Maps
- Messages
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Microsoft OneNote
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft Powerpoint
- Microsoft Remote Desktop
- Microsoft Word
- Notes
- Numbers
- Pages
- Photo Booth
- Photos
- Preview
- Quicktime
- Reminders
- Safari
- Skype
- Sophos Antivirus
- Stickies
- Stuffit Expander
- Text Edit
- Time Machine
- VLC Media Player
Public Labs and Classrooms
Windows 10
All software from Standard above.
- Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)
- ArcGIS
- Audacity
- ChemDraw
- Deep Freeze
- Financial Edge
- Google Earth Pro
- Mathematica
- MatLab
- Nircmd
- NVivo
- Processing
- Python
- QGIS
- Read & Write
- R
- RStudio
- SAS
- SPSS
- Stata
- Uniflow client
- Zotero Chrome plugin
- Zotero Word plugin
- Zotero Standalone
MacOS
All software from Standard above.
- Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)
- Adobe Flash Player
- Apple Xcode
- Audacity (with Lame MP3 and FFMpeg Codecs)
- ChemDraw Professional
- Cn3D
- Google Earth Pro
- Igor Pro
- Java RE 1.6
- Kaleidagraph 4.5
- Logger Pro
- MacPyMOL
- MacTeX
- Mathematica
- MatLab
- Python 3
- R
- RStudio
- SPSS Statistics
- Stata
- XQuartz
- Zotero
Carpenter Digital Media & Collaboration Lab (DMCL)
All software from Standard & Public Labs and Classrooms above.
- ABBYY Finereader
- Agisoft (one computer only)
- AutoCAD
- Atom text editor
- Blender
- Gephi
- Project Client
- SketchUp
- Unity
- Wondershare
Departmental Machines
Additional software is installed each year per department request. Please consult the department in question concerning available software.
Apporto
Windows 10
- 7-zip
- Adobe Acrobat DC
- Adobe After Effects 2020
- Adobe Animate 2020
- Adobe Audition 2020
- Adobe Bridge 2020
- Adobe Character Animator 2020
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Adobe Dimension 2020
- Adobe Illustrator 2020
- Adobe InCopy 2020
- Adobe InDesign 2020
- Adobe Lightroom 2020
- Adobe Lightroom Classic
- Adobe Media Encoder 2020
- Adobe Photoshop 2020
- Adobe Prelude 2020
- Adobe Premiere 2020
- Adobe Premeire Rush
- Apporto Cloud Mounter
- ArcGIS Desktop 10.8
- Dokan Library 1.3.1.1000
- Google Chrome
- IBM SPSS Statistics 25
- IBM SPSS Statistics 27
- Kaleidagraph 4.5
- Matlab
- Maxon Cinema 4D 22
- Mozilla Firefox 80.0
- NCapture for Internet Explorer
- Notepad++
- NVivo 12
- PerkinElmer ChemOffice 19.1
- PerkinElmer CHemOffice Suite 2019
- PerkinElmer ChemScript 19.1
- Python 3.2.2
- QSR NCapture for Chrome
- R 4.0.2
- RStudio
- Stata 16
- VLC Media Player
- Wolfram Mathematica 12.1
- WolframScript
- Zotero
MacOS
- Adobe Acrobat DC
- Adobe After Effects 2020
- Adobe Animate 2020
- Adobe Audition 2020
- Adobe Bridge 2020
- Adobe Character Animator 2020
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Adobe Dimension 2020
- Adobe Dreamweaver 2020
- Adobe Illustrator 2020
- Adobe InCopy 2020
- Adobe InDesign 2020
- Adobe Lightroom Classic
- Adobe Media Encoder
- Adobe Photoshop 2020
- Adobe Prelude 2020
- Adobe Premiere 2020
- Adobe XD
- App Store
- Automator
- Calculator
- Calendar
- ChemDraw 19.1
- Facetime
- Firefox
- Font Book
- GeoGebra Classic 6
- Google Chrome
- IBM SPSS Statistics 27
- iTunes
- Kaleidagraph 4.5
- Mathematica
- Matlab
- Maxon Cinema 4D R22
- Messages
- Notes
- NVivo 12
- Preview
- Python 3.8
- QGIS 3.14
- QuickTime Player
- R
- RStudio
- Safari
- Stata
- Stocks
- StuffIt Expander
- TeX
- TexMaker
- TextEdit
- VLC
- WolframScript
- XCode
- Zotero
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor