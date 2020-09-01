Software Configurations for College Computers

This article covers most of the configurations used for College computers and what software can be found on them.

Last updated: September 1st, 2020

Note: This article uses collapsible sections, click on the arrows to expand/hide information.

Standard (newly imaged computers) Windows 10 7-Zip

Adobe Acrobat DC

Adobe Flash Player

ArtStor OIV

Audacity

CDBurnerXP

Google Chrome

Internet Explorer

iTunes

iCloud

Java

Mozilla Firefox

Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Putty

Sophos Antivirus

Skype for Business

VLC

Windows 10 Education

Windows Media Player

WinSCP MacOS Adobe Acrobat DC

Automator

Calculator

Calendar

Chess

Contacts

Dashboard

Dictionary

DVD Player

FaceTime

Fetch

Font Book

Game Center

GarageBand

Google Chrome

iBooks

Image Capture

iMovie

iTunes

Launchpad

MacOS 10.14 Mojave

Mail

Maps

Messages

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Powerpoint

Microsoft Remote Desktop

Microsoft Word

Notes

Numbers

Pages

Photo Booth

Photos

Preview

Quicktime

Reminders

Safari

Skype

Sophos Antivirus

Stickies

Stuffit Expander

Text Edit

Time Machine

VLC Media Player

Public Labs and Classrooms Windows 10 All software from Standard above. Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)

ArcGIS

Audacity

ChemDraw

Deep Freeze

Financial Edge

Google Earth Pro

Mathematica

MatLab

Nircmd

NVivo

Processing

Python

QGIS

Read & Write

R

RStudio

SAS

SPSS

Stata

Uniflow client

Zotero Chrome plugin

Zotero Word plugin

Zotero Standalone MacOS All software from Standard above. Adobe Creative Cloud (full suite in labs only)

Adobe Flash Player

Apple Xcode

Audacity (with Lame MP3 and FFMpeg Codecs)

ChemDraw Professional

Cn3D

Google Earth Pro

Igor Pro

Java RE 1.6

Kaleidagraph 4.5

Logger Pro

MacPyMOL

MacTeX

Mathematica

MatLab

Python 3

R

RStudio

SPSS Statistics

Stata

XQuartz

Zotero

Carpenter Digital Media & Collaboration Lab (DMCL) All software from Standard & Public Labs and Classrooms above. ABBYY Finereader

Agisoft (one computer only)

AutoCAD

Atom text editor

Blender

Gephi

Project Client

SketchUp

Unity

Wondershare

Departmental Machines Additional software is installed each year per department request. Please consult the department in question concerning available software.

Apporto Windows 10 7-zip

Adobe Acrobat DC

Adobe After Effects 2020

Adobe Animate 2020

Adobe Audition 2020

Adobe Bridge 2020

Adobe Character Animator 2020

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Dimension 2020

Adobe Illustrator 2020

Adobe InCopy 2020

Adobe InDesign 2020

Adobe Lightroom 2020

Adobe Lightroom Classic

Adobe Media Encoder 2020

Adobe Photoshop 2020

Adobe Prelude 2020

Adobe Premiere 2020

Adobe Premeire Rush

Apporto Cloud Mounter

ArcGIS Desktop 10.8

Dokan Library 1.3.1.1000

Google Chrome

IBM SPSS Statistics 25

IBM SPSS Statistics 27

Kaleidagraph 4.5

Matlab

Maxon Cinema 4D 22

Mozilla Firefox 80.0

NCapture for Internet Explorer

Notepad++

NVivo 12

PerkinElmer ChemOffice 19.1

PerkinElmer CHemOffice Suite 2019

PerkinElmer ChemScript 19.1

Python 3.2.2

QSR NCapture for Chrome

R 4.0.2

RStudio

Stata 16

VLC Media Player

Wolfram Mathematica 12.1

WolframScript

Zotero MacOS Adobe Acrobat DC

Adobe After Effects 2020

Adobe Animate 2020

Adobe Audition 2020

Adobe Bridge 2020

Adobe Character Animator 2020

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Dimension 2020

Adobe Dreamweaver 2020

Adobe Illustrator 2020

Adobe InCopy 2020

Adobe InDesign 2020

Adobe Lightroom Classic

Adobe Media Encoder

Adobe Photoshop 2020

Adobe Prelude 2020

Adobe Premiere 2020

Adobe XD

App Store

Automator

Calculator

Calendar

ChemDraw 19.1

Facetime

Firefox

Font Book

GeoGebra Classic 6

Google Chrome

IBM SPSS Statistics 27

iTunes

Kaleidagraph 4.5

Mail

Mathematica

Matlab

Maxon Cinema 4D R22

Messages

Notes

NVivo 12

Preview

Python 3.8

QGIS 3.14

QuickTime Player

R

RStudio

Safari

Stata

Stocks

StuffIt Expander

TeX

TexMaker

TextEdit

VLC

WolframScript

XCode

Zotero

