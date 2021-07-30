College Softphone: Setup & Use

The following article applies to College softphones. For your College deskphone, see College Deskphone: Setup & Use.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a Bryn Mawr College account
  • a Bryn Mawr College extension¹
    ¹e.g. 610-526-xxxx
  • a laptop/desktop/mobile device with internet access

Table of Contents:

 

The Basics

With MiCollab, you can do the following from anywhere:

  • Check your voicemail
  • Call using your College phone number via your softphone
  • Manage your Status for call forwarding
  • …and more
For all calls (except international numbers):
Dial 1 before the number.
(e.g. 1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
For international numbers:
Dial 011 before the number.
(e.g. 011-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
Mobile App Windows/macOS/Web Client
Quick Reference Guide Quick Reference Guide

 

MiCollab Setup

Don’t have MiCollab installed? (Click me!)

 

College Computers

Personal Computers

Mobile Devices

Desktop (, ) (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions
  3. Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
  4. Login with your College email and password
  5. On the left-hand pane, click Settings
  6. Click General
    this may already be selected
  7. On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment
  8. Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
    ¹XXXX is your extension

  9. Click the QR code
  10. If prompted, click Open MiCollab
  11. Enter your College password
  12. Click Next
Mobile (, ) (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions
  3. Tap Scan QR code
  4. On a laptop/desktop, navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
  5. Login with your College email and password
  6. On the left-hand pane, click Settings
  7. Click General
    this may already be selected
  8. On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment
  9. Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
    ¹XXXX is your extension

  10. Point your phone at the QR code
  11. Enter your College password
  12. Tap Next
Web Client (Click me!)
  1. Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
  2. Login with your College email and password

 

Enable Your Softphone

Desktop (, ) (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. Click the blue or icon
  3. Toggle the Softphone On
  4. Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
    ¹XXXX is your extension
Mobile (, ) (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. Swipe from the rightto the left
  3. Toggle the Softphone On
Web Client (Click me!)
  1. Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
  2. Login with your College email and password
  3. Click the blue or icon
  4. Toggle the Softphone On
  5. Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
    ¹XXXX is your extension

 

Customize Call Flow & Status

Advertise your availability and change what happens to incoming calls.

  • Forward calls to another number
  • Send calls to voicemail automatically
  • …and more
Change Your Status (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. In the top-right corner¹, click your profile picture
    ¹On mobile? Swipe from the right, to the left
  3. Click/tap the Availability drop-down menu
  4. Select the Status you’d like to apply
Change Your Call Flow (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. On the left-hand pane¹, click the
    ¹On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right
  3. Click/tap Manage Status
  4. Select the Status you’d like to edit
  5. Make any changes, such as:
    • Renaming the Status
    • Sending calls to a different number
    • Determine what happens if you don’t answer
    • …and more
  6. Click/tap Done
Create a Custom Status (Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. On the left-hand pane¹, click the
    ¹On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right
  3. Click/tap Manage Status
  4. In the top-right corner, click the
  5. Click New
  6. Enter the Name¹ for your new status
    ¹Other College community members can see this
  7. Enter the details of your custom status
  8. Click/tap Done

 

Conference Calls

Microsoft Teams and Zoom are also available for conference calling.
Desktop (, ) & Mobile (, )(Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. In the top of the screen, click the Search or Dial box
  3. Enter the first phone number¹ you’d like to dial
    ¹Don’t forget to add a “1” before it!
  4. Once connected, click/tap the
  5. Select Conference
  6. Enter another phone number and click the
  7. Repeat steps 4-6 to add other callers

 

Check Your Voicemail

Desktop (, ) & Mobile (, )(Click me!)
  1. Open MiCollab
  2. On the left-hand pane¹, click/tap
    ¹On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right
  3. Click/tap the voicemail(s) you’d like to listen to

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

