College Softphone: Setup & Use

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a Bryn Mawr College extension¹
¹e.g. 610-526-xxxx
- a laptop/desktop/mobile device with internet access
Table of Contents:
- The Basics
- MiCollab Setup
- Enable Your Softphone
- Customize Call Flow & Status
- Conference Calls
- Check Your Voicemail
- Questions?
The Basics
With MiCollab, you can do the following from anywhere:
- Check your voicemail
- Call using your College phone number via your softphone
- Manage your Status for call forwarding
- …and more
Dial 1 before the number.
(e.g. 1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
Dial 011 before the number.
(e.g. 011-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
MiCollab Setup
Don’t have MiCollab installed? (Click me!)
College Computers
- pre-installed on all Office computers
- installer available via Software Center
Personal Computers
- Windows installer¹
¹Link doesn’t open? Navigate to https://voice.brynmawr.edu/ucs/dl/micollab_pc.msi
- macOS installer
Mobile Devices
Desktop (, ) (Click me!)
- Open MiCollab
- If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions
- Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
- Login with your College email and password
- On the left-hand pane, click Settings
- Click General
this may already be selected
- On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment
- Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
¹XXXX is your extension
- Click the QR code
- If prompted, click Open MiCollab
- Enter your College password
- Click Next
Mobile (, ) (Click me!)
- Open MiCollab
- If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions
- Tap Scan QR code
- On a laptop/desktop, navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
- Login with your College email and password
- On the left-hand pane, click Settings
- Click General
this may already be selected
- On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment
- Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
¹XXXX is your extension
- Point your phone at the QR code
- Enter your College password
- Tap Next
Web Client (Click me!)
- Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
- Login with your College email and password
Enable Your Softphone
Web Client (Click me!)
- Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu
- Login with your College email and password
- Click the blue or icon
- Toggle the Softphone On
- Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX)¹
¹XXXX is your extension
Customize Call Flow & Status
Advertise your availability and change what happens to incoming calls.
- Forward calls to another number
- Send calls to voicemail automatically
- …and more
Change Your Status (Click me!)
- Open MiCollab
- In the top-right corner¹, click your profile picture
¹On mobile? Swipe from the right, to the left
- Click/tap the Availability drop-down menu
- Select the Status you’d like to apply
Change Your Call Flow (Click me!)
- Open MiCollab
- On the left-hand pane¹, click the
¹On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right
- Click/tap Manage Status
- Select the Status you’d like to edit
- Make any changes, such as:
- Renaming the Status
- Sending calls to a different number
- Determine what happens if you don’t answer
- …and more
- Click/tap Done
Create a Custom Status (Click me!)
- Open MiCollab
- On the left-hand pane¹, click the
¹On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right
- Click/tap Manage Status
- In the top-right corner, click the
- Click New
- Enter the Name¹ for your new status
¹Other College community members can see this
- Enter the details of your custom status
- Click/tap Done
Conference Calls
Desktop (, ) & Mobile (, )(Click me!)
Check Your Voicemail
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor