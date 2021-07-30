College Softphone: Setup & Use

The following article applies to College softphones. For your College deskphone, see College Deskphone: Setup & Use.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a Bryn Mawr College extension¹

¹ e.g. 610-526-xxxx

¹ a laptop/desktop/mobile device with internet access

Table of Contents:

The Basics

With MiCollab, you can do the following from anywhere:

Check your voicemail

Call using your College phone number via your softphone

Manage your Status for call forwarding

…and more

For all calls (except international numbers) :

Dial 1 before the number.

(e.g. 1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)

For international numbers:

Dial 011 before the number.

(e.g. 011-xxx-xxx-xxxx)



MiCollab Setup

Desktop (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu Login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Settings Click General

this may already be selected On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX) ¹

¹ XXXX is your extension



Click the QR code If prompted, click Open MiCollab

Enter your College password Click Next

Mobile (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab If prompted, accept the Terms and Conditions Tap Scan QR code On a laptop/desktop, navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu Login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Settings Click General

this may already be selected On the right-hand pane, click Self Deployment Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX) ¹

¹ XXXX is your extension



Point your phone at the QR code Enter your College password Tap Next

Web Client (Click me!) Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu Login with your College email and password

Enable Your Softphone

Desktop (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab Click the blue or icon Toggle the Softphone On Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX) ¹

¹ XXXX is your extension



Mobile (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab Swipe from the right, to the left Toggle the Softphone On



Web Client (Click me!) Navigate to owlphone.brynmawr.edu Login with your College email and password Click the blue or icon Toggle the Softphone On Click the drop-down, select Softphone (XX*XX) ¹

¹ XXXX is your extension



Customize Call Flow & Status

Advertise your availability and change what happens to incoming calls.

Forward calls to another number

Send calls to voicemail automatically

…and more

Change Your Status (Click me!) Open MiCollab In the top-right corner¹, click your profile picture

¹ On mobile? Swipe from the right, to the left Click/tap the Availability drop-down menu Select the Status you’d like to apply

Change Your Call Flow (Click me!) Open MiCollab On the left-hand pane¹, click the

¹ On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right Click/tap Manage Status Select the Status you’d like to edit Make any changes, such as: Renaming the Status

Sending calls to a different number

Determine what happens if you don’t answer

…and more Click/tap Done

Create a Custom Status (Click me!) Open MiCollab On the left-hand pane¹, click the

¹ On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right Click/tap Manage Status In the top-right corner, click the Click New Enter the Name¹ for your new status

¹ Other College community members can see this Enter the details of your custom status Click/tap Done

Conference Calls

Desktop (, ) & Mobile (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab In the top of the screen, click the Search or Dial box Enter the first phone number¹ you’d like to dial

¹ Don’t forget to add a “1” before it! Once connected, click/tap the

Select Conference Enter another phone number and click the Repeat steps 4-6 to add other callers

Check Your Voicemail

Desktop (, ) & Mobile (, ) (Click me!) Open MiCollab On the left-hand pane¹, click/tap

¹ On mobile? Swipe from the left, to the right Click/tap the voicemail(s) you’d like to listen to

