College Deskphone: Setup & Use

Posted July 30th, 2021 at 10:30 am.

The following article applies to College deskphones. For your College softphone, see College Softphone: Setup & Use.

Table of Contents:

 

The Basics

Dial 81 to make a call to a number outside the College.
(e.g. 81-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
Extension = last 4 digits of your College phone number
Phone Layout Voicemail
Quick Reference Guide Quick Reference Guide
Advanced Reference Guide Advanced Reference Guide

 

Log In & Voicemail Setup

  1. On your deskphone’s screen, find the Hot Desk option
  2. Press the button that lines up with Hot Desk
  3. Press the button that lines up with Login
  4. Enter your extension and press Enter
  5. Enter your PIN¹
    ¹If you haven’t set up your voicemail before…your PIN is your extension
  6. Press Enter
  7. Follow the on-screen prompts
  8. Once logged in, you will see your extension in the top-left corner of your deskphone’s screen
  9. Press the button and follow the on-screen prompts

 

Voicemail: Check Messages

Off-campus? (Click me!)
  1. Dial 610-526-5555
  2. Enter the extension followed immediately by an *
  3. Enter the PIN
  4. Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages
Check your messages (Click me!)
  1. Pick up your deskphone’s handset
  2. Press the button
  3. Enter your PIN
  4. Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages
Check another voicemail (Click me!)
You may see a “xxxx VM” button on your deskphone. Simply press that and enter the voicemail PIN.
If not, follow the instructions below:
  1. Pick up your deskphone’s handset
  2. Press the button
  3. Press *
  4. Enter the extension you’d like to access
  5. Press *
  6. Enter the PIN
  7. Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages

 

Voicemail: Change Greetings

Off-campus? (Click me!)
  1. Dial 610-526-5555
  2. Enter your extension followed immediately by an *
  3. Follow the Step-by-step Instructions section below, starting at Step 3
Step-by-step Instructions (Click me!)
  1. Pick up your deskphone’s handset
  2. Press the button
  3. Enter your PIN
  4. Press 8 to access user options
  5. Press 4 to change your greeting(s)
  6. Press one of the following buttons:
    • 7 to change your primary personal greeting
    • 2 to change your conditional personal* greeting
      *plays when the line is busy
    • 4 to change your extended absence greeting
    • 3 to switch between active greetings

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

