College Deskphone: Setup & Use

The following article applies to College deskphones. For your College softphone, see College Softphone: Setup & Use.
Table of Contents:
- The Basics
- Log In & Voicemail Setup
- Voicemail: Check Messages
- Voicemail: Change Greetings
- Questions?
The Basics
Dial 81 to make a call to a number outside the College.
(e.g. 81-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
Extension = last 4 digits of your College phone number
|Phone Layout
|Voicemail
|Quick Reference Guide
|Advanced Reference Guide
Log In & Voicemail Setup
- On your deskphone’s screen, find the Hot Desk option
- Press the button that lines up with Hot Desk
- Press the button that lines up with Login
- Enter your extension and press Enter
- Enter your PIN¹
¹If you haven’t set up your voicemail before…your PIN is your extension
- Press Enter
- Follow the on-screen prompts
- Once logged in, you will see your extension in the top-left corner of your deskphone’s screen
- Press the button and follow the on-screen prompts
Voicemail: Check Messages
Off-campus? (Click me!)
- Dial 610-526-5555
- Enter the extension followed immediately by an *
- Enter the PIN
- Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages
Check your messages (Click me!)
- Pick up your deskphone’s handset
- Press the button
- Enter your PIN
- Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages
Check another voicemail (Click me!)
You may see a “xxxx VM” button on your deskphone. Simply press that and enter the voicemail PIN.
If not, follow the instructions below:
- Pick up your deskphone’s handset
- Press the button
- Press *
- Enter the extension you’d like to access
- Press *
- Enter the PIN
- Follow the audio prompts to check and/or delete messages
Voicemail: Change Greetings
Off-campus? (Click me!)
- Dial 610-526-5555
- Enter your extension followed immediately by an *
- Follow the Step-by-step Instructions section below, starting at Step 3
Step-by-step Instructions (Click me!)
- Pick up your deskphone’s handset
- Press the button
- Enter your PIN
- Press 8 to access user options
- Press 4 to change your greeting(s)
- Press one of the following buttons:
- 7 to change your primary personal greeting
- 2 to change your conditional personal* greeting
*plays when the line is busy
- 4 to change your extended absence greeting
- 3 to switch between active greetings
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor
