Announcements

Announcements now appear on the website in listings [ https://brynmawr.edu/inside/latest/announcements ] as well as in the Daily Digest e-newsletter.

Announcements are items that can be submitted via one form to appear in both places or only on the website.

Announcements can appear up to twice in the e-newsletter. They include a headline, an information blurb of up to 200 characters for the Daily Digest, expanded information for the Announcement Detail Page on the website, an optional link for more information, and a tag so they can be syndicated to other pages within our site.

Creating an Announcement:

Drupal Users: Content->Add Content->Announcement and fill out the form.

OR

On your Group Page, find the Submit Content area on the right and click on the Announcement link and then fill out the form.

Non-Drupal Users: Navigate to https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/announcements/submit and fill out the form.

Filling in the form for Drupal Users (logged in):

Title

Fill in the title of Announcement [ Example: Last day of class ]

Date and Time

There is a Date & Time field that is pre-populated with the timestamp of when you are submitting your announcement. You can leave this field as is.

Blurb

The next field is the Blurb field. Information in this field appears in the Daily Digest and the Announcement List view and is limited to 200 characters.

Body

Optional field. The next field is an Advanced WYSIWYG where you can put images, videos, blockquotes, links, as well as bulleted and numbered lists. Information in this field will only display on the Announcement Detail Page. You can read more about how to use a WYSIWYG in our Flexible Content article.

This optional field only needs to be added if you want your announcement to link to a more detailed page of information on the website (Announcement Detail Page). Leaving the body field blank will cause the announcement to link directly to the URL that you put in the Link Information field. If both the Body field and the Link Information field are blank the announcement will just appear as plain text on the listing page.

Tags (syndication)

This next field is how you can syndicate your announcement across our website. By selecting tags that are relevant for your announcement it can be pulled into other pages by referencing that specific tag through an Announcement 4-Up Flexible Content Item on that page. (Please see our techdoc article on Flexible Content Items for more details)

This Tag field is an Autocomplete field, so you will need to start typing to see some tags from which to choose.

You can add another tag by clicking the Add another item button.

Link Information

Optional field. The next field is to add a URL and link text to your announcement. This is especially helpful for adding a registration link.

If the URL you add is a Zoom link please be aware that it must be either a registration link or a recording link. Non-registration or non-recording Zoom links will throw an error on the screen and not allow you to save the Announcement.

Leaving the Link Information field blank will have the Announcement appear as plain text on the Announcements listing page.

Fill in the Link Information with a URL that begins with either http:// or https:// This URL will be linking the title of the announcement to the URL address, whether that is an outside link or a page on the Bryn Mawr website

Email

Fill in your email so that Communications can contact you.

Daily Digest Opt In/ Opt out

Default is for it to appear in the Daily Digest (opt in)

To Opt Out of Daily Digest Publication: You can also choose not to publish your event in the Daily Digest by checking the box next to that selection.

Daily Digest – Opt in

If you want your announcement published in the Daily Digest, please select which audience group you wish to advertise this announcement.

Also, please select up to two Daily Digest publish dates

This Daily Digest date field has a date picker for your convenience. You can always type the date manually in the field instead.

Press Save

Await confirmation that it has been published.

What to Expect Upon Pressing the “Save“ Button:

You will receive a message stating your announcement has been submitted for review.

The announcement will remain unpublished until Communications can review it.

If any additional information is necessary, you will be contacted by Communications.

When your announcement is approved and published, you will be contacted by Communications.

Your announcement will appear on the Announcements Landing Page in posted date order.

If you did not opt out of advertising in the Daily Digest, your announcement will be advertised on the dates you selected in the Daily Digest.

If you choose to add an Announcement 4-up Flexible Content Item to a page in your section your announcement will appear there only if you have chosen the tag you added to your announcement upon its creation.

Fill in form as Non-Drupal User (not logged in)

What to Expect Upon Pressing the “Save“ Button: