Two-Step: Getting Started with Duo

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access
Table of Contents:
- What is Duo?
- Enroll in Duo
- Adding a Device
- Activating/Reactivating Duo Mobile
- Duo & Email Syncing
- Generating Duo Passcodes
- Questions?
What is Duo?
Duo is used alongside your College email and password to provide Two-Factor Authentication security to all College accounts. This ensures your account is secure, even in the event of a password compromise.
Enroll in Duo
- Navigate to any Duo-protected resource
(i.e. Webmail or Moodle)
- Enter your College email and password
- Follow the instructions on the Duo welcome screen to enroll
Several authentication methods are available — pick what’s best for you!
Adding a Device
LITS strongly recommends having multiple authentication methods enabled to ensure you always have access to your account(s).
- Navigate to the Duo Device Management Portal
- Login with your College email and password
- Authenticate with Duo
- Select Add another device
- Follow the instructions provided
For more information see Duo’s Adding a New Device guide.
Activating or Reactivating Duo Mobile
The following instructions apply to you if:
- You got a new smartphone, and retained the same phone number
- You performed a factory reset on your Duo-enrolled device
- You added your smartphone to Duo, but didn’t setup Duo Mobile
- Navigate to the Duo Device Management Portal
- Login with your College email and password
- Authenticate with Duo
- Identify the device on which you’d like to activate/reactive Duo Mobile — select Device Options
- Click Reactivate Duo Mobile
- Follow the instructions provided
For more information see Duo Mobile on iOS & Duo Mobile on Android.
Duo & Email Syncing
The following applies to you if:
- You sync your College email to your mobile device
AND
- You did so prior to enrolling in Duo
If the above applies to you, please remove your College email account from your mobile device (iOS, Android) and then re-add it.
Generating Duo Passcodes
These 6-digit codes can be generated without a wireless or cellular connection, ensuring you’ll always be able to authenticate with Duo.
- Open the Duo Mobile app
- Tap the ∨ next to DUO-PROTECTED Bryn Mawr College
Note: To generate a new passcode, tap the refresh icon next to the old passcode.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor