Two-Factor: Getting Started with Duo

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop computer w/ internet access

Table of Contents:

What is Duo?

Duo is used alongside your College email and password to provide Two-Factor Authentication security to all College accounts. This ensures your account is secure, even in the event of a password compromise.

Once enrolled, you can manage your Duo account devices and settings at duo.brynmawr.edu.

Enroll in Duo

Navigate to any Duo-protected resource

(i.e. Webmail or Moodle) Enter your College email and password Follow the instructions on the Duo welcome screen to enroll

Several authentication methods are available — pick what’s best for you!

Adding a Device

LITS strongly recommends having multiple authentication methods enabled to ensure you always have access to your account(s).

Navigate to the Duo Device Management Portal Login with your College email and password Authenticate with Duo Select Add another device Follow the instructions provided

For more information see Duo’s Adding a New Device guide.

Activating or Reactivating Duo Mobile

The following instructions apply to you if:

You got a new smartphone, and retained the same phone number

You performed a factory reset on your Duo-enrolled device

You added your smartphone to Duo, but didn’t setup Duo Mobile

Navigate to the Duo Device Management Portal Login with your College email and password Authenticate with Duo Identify the device on which you’d like to activate/reactive Duo Mobile — select Device Options Click Reactivate Duo Mobile Follow the instructions provided

For more information see Duo Mobile on iOS & Duo Mobile on Android.

Duo & Email Syncing

The following applies to you if:

You sync your College email to your mobile device

AND You did so prior to enrolling in Duo

If the above applies to you, please remove your College email account from your mobile device (iOS, Android) and then re-add it.

Generating Duo Passcodes

These 6-digit codes can be generated without a wireless or cellular connection, ensuring you’ll always be able to authenticate with Duo.

Open the Duo Mobile app Tap the ∨ (down carrot) next to DUO-PROTECTED Bryn Mawr College

Note: To generate a new passcode, tap the refresh icon next to the old passcode.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor